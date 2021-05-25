Can Marquez Callaway Become Michael Thomas' No. 2 in 2021?

Once overlooked, second-year WR Marquez Callaway looks to grab a larger role in the New Orleans offense after an impressive showing as an undrafted rookie last season.

The New Orleans Saints have had a great deal of success finding wide receiver talent from late-round draft picks or undrafted rookies - this is particularly true since head coach Sean Payton took over the franchise in 2006.

Marques Colston, a 7th round choice in 2006, would become one of the best players in franchise history.

Lance Moore, Willie Snead, Brandon Coleman, and Deonte Harris were all undrafted but had success in the New Orleans offense.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (12) runs the ball as Tampa Bay linebacker Devin White (45) defends. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY

Last season the Saints may have unearthed another undrafted gem at wide receiver in rookie Marquez Callaway.

The New Orleans passing attack had uncharacteristic struggles in 2020, thanks to a severe ankle injury to All-Pro WR Michael Thomas and injuries and a decline in future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees.

Despite the cancelation of offseason activities and preseason games, Callaway defied odds and made the team's active roster.

After a full year in the system, this once overlooked receiver is now in the mix to assume the number two wideout spot to complement Michael Thomas.

MARQUEZ CALLAWAY, WIDE RECEIVER

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (12) is defended by Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney (20). Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Callaway was inactive for the team's season opener against Tampa Bay, but Thomas’ ankle injury opened the door for him to earn more playing time in the subsequent weeks.

He hauled in his first career reception during a Week 4 win at Detroit.

Over the first half of the season, injuries throughout the receiving corps forced Callaway onto the field more, but he responded well.

He caught 12 passes for 109 yards over a two-game stretch around the bye and earned the trust of both his coaches and quarterback Drew Brees.

Callaway missed four games with a hamstring injury later in the year but returned in time for the stretch run.

He finished his rookie year with 21 receptions for 213 yards. Callaway also proved to be a good punt returner when he filled in for an injured Deonte Harris.

Considered a one-trick pony coming out of Tennessee, Callaway was viewed as a deep threat who lacked the route precision to be effective underneath.

He proved scouts wrong, showing good physicality through the intermediate zones and refining his route tree as the year progressed.

Callaway, just 23-years old, has good size at 6’1” and 205-Lbs and plays with good strength against bigger defensive backs.

He has excellent hands and used his body to shield defenders from the throw better later in the season.

Callaway uses a long stride to gain separation down the field and combines explosive leaping ability with excellent ball-tracking skills on deep throws.

He turns upfield quickly after a short reception and is elusive as a runner in the open field.

We didn't get to see much of Callaway's deep ability in 2020, but that should change with the strong-armed Jameis Winston behind center.

He was a pleasant surprise as a rookie with his ability to be productive underneath and is expected to run an expanded route tree in 2021.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (12) with the ball as Carolina cornerback Rasul Douglas (24) defends. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints have searched for a productive number two receiver to complement Michael Thomas at wideout over the last four seasons.

After a surprising rookie campaign, Marquez Callaway has the all-around receiving ability to take a big leap on the depth chart to fill that missing piece for the New Orleans attack.

