Saints News Network
Home
News
Game Day
Editorial / Opinion

2019 Saints Season in Review: Drew Brees

John Hendrix

Things certainly started off on the right foot for the New Orleans Saints in 2019, as they hosted the Houston Texans in the first of two Monday Night Football double-headers. The Saints had overcame a 14-3 halftime deficit to take a 27-21 lead with less than a minute to go in the game, but then Deshaun Watson helped the Texans go 75 yards in two plays to take the lead with 38 seconds to play in what looked like a season opening spoiler in the Superdome. Drew Brees got the ball back, and was able to help pilot and setup the would be Wil Lutz game-winning 58-yard field goal as time expired.

For the Saints and their fans, it was just another one of those moments that you'll forever remember just how special No. 9 was. That set the tone for the season, or so we thought. The unthinkable happened for the Saints in Week 2 of 2019, as their superstar went down with an injury against the Los Angeles Rams in what ended up being a 27-9 thrashing in the overhyped NFC Championship rematch. Brees would be lost for the next five games, which sent things into a frenzy.

Fortunately, Teddy Bridgewater weathered the storm for the Saints and then some. Posting a perfect 5-0 record and knocking off the likes of the Seahawks on the road, Cowboys on prime time, Buccaneers at home, and then consecutive road opponents in the Jaguars and Bears, things couldn't have been better for New Orleans when Brees ultimately returned as the starter in Week 8.

He showed little to no rust in his return, tossing three touchdowns and 373 yards on 43 attempts in a 31-9 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. Going into the bye week, the Saints were sitting high and mighty atop the NFC South at 7-1, and were ready to feast on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9. That's where New Orleans hit a brick wall, suffering a 26-9 defeat at home in a game that saw no touchdowns and six sacks from Brees and the high-powered offense.

Brees and the Saints were able to rebound, rattling off three straight NFC South wins, which including exacting revenge on the Falcons on Thanksgiving. Entering Week 14's NFC showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, Brees had been pretty good overall since returning. He then hit insane jaw-dropping levels during the stretch of the final four games of the season. Brees was on fire, throwing for 1,188 yards with 15 touchdowns and no picks. His lowest game rating was 118.2 in that span, which was just absurd.

The biggest highlight of Brees' 2019 campaign came against the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football in Week 15, where he missed just one pass on 30 attempts. Of course, that's also where Brees made more NFL History by becoming the league's all-time passing touchdown leader twice. The first was wiped off, but Brees eventually got the record.

Drew Brees - At a Glance

  • Approximate Value: 11
  • Pro Football Focus Grade: 90.6 
  • Pro Football Focus Rank: 2nd out of 37
  • Passing Grade: 89.2 (281/378 - 74.3 completion percentage)
  • Passing Yards: 2,979 (26th)
  • Passing Touchdowns: 27 (T-5th)
  • Interceptions: 4
  • Rating: 116.3
  • Times Sacked: 12

The season didn't finish out like the Saints wanted it to, as a first-round Wild Card exit at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings wasn't what anyone predicted for a 13-3 squad. Brees was average in that game, at best, but wasn't the sole reason the Saints lost. Despite not having a full season on his hands, Brees was still voted in to his 13th Pro Bowl, where he eventually got the start thanks to Russell Wilson.

Since 2006, the Saints have always been in it because of what Drew Brees has brought to the table. However, we're now facing a reality where we might have seen the last of him, but hopefully not. Obviously, the speculation will run the gamut until Brees ultimately makes his final decision on whether he wants to play or not in 2020. That won't come until the back half of February.

Given what Brees faced in 2019, he still had a stellar season at the age of 40. Here's to hoping we get one more year to see him try to ride off into the sunset.

Comments

Editorial / Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Teddy Bridgewater will think things through and go from there for his next move

Teddy Bridgewater told SiriusXM NFL on Wednesday that he's going to think things through and go from there regarding his next move as a highly sought-after free agent.

John Hendrix

by

John Hendrix

Sean Payton unsure about Drew Brees

Saints Head Coach Sean Payton "honestly doesn't know" what Drew Brees will decide to do in 2020.

Kyle T. Mosley

Bayou Blitz Podcast : Behind the Mic with Sports Overtime's Nader and Bryan

Bob Rose interviews WBOK's Sports Overtime hosts Nader Mirfiq and Bryan Bienemy.

Bob Rose

by

KTMOZE

Alvin Kamara hints there 'might be something going on' with his next contract

Alvin Kamara was one of the many hits for New Orleans Saints draft class in 2017, and the star running back hinted at the possibility of something going on with his next contract.

John Hendrix

Burning Saints offseason questions: Who should return ahead of free agency?

The New Orleans Saints have some of their key players set to hit free agency in March once the new season begins, so who should they look at re-signing before they hit the open market?

John Hendrix

Glazer: Saints have franchise quarterback in Taysom Hill if Drew Brees moves on

On Monday, FOX's Jay Glazer gave some insight on the New Orleans Saints regarding their quarterback situation, which puts a heavy belief in Taysom Hill as the future to Drew Brees.

John Hendrix

by

Gchris

Saints Pro Bowl Players react to Kobe Bryant's Death

New Orleans Saints players participating in the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl react and give their sentiments on the passing of Kobe Bryant.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

KTMOZE

Saints bring back Tommylee Lewis on reserve/future deal

The New Orleans Saints have reunited with Tommylee Lewis on a reserve/future deal. He was with the team from 2016-2018, primarily contributing on special teams.

John Hendrix

Several former Saints end up on XFL Rosters

The New Orleans Saints have some players participating in the XFL, and here's a look at who's on them and some background.

John Hendrix

Saints Wide Receiver Draft Prospects after the Senior Bowl

New Orleans Saints need to give WR Michael Thomas support. Analysis of four wide receiver prospects the New Orleans Saints could target after 2020 Senior Bowl.

Kyle T. Mosley