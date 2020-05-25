What NFC South team is the biggest threat to the Saints?

There's entirely too many questions to answer for this upcoming NFL season, so what's one more? The New Orleans Saints are looking to do something that has never been done in the NFC South before, and that's win the division a fourth-straight time. Since being formed in 2002, the NFC South has only had one three-peat champion in the Carolina Panthers (2013-2015).

NFC South Titles: Saints (6), Panthers (5), Falcons (4), Buccaneers (3)

So, which team poses the biggest threat to the Saints to unseat them as division champs in 2020? Our writers weigh in.

Kyle T. Mosley - Buccaneers

I was leaning towards the Falcons, but will have to say the Bucs. The Bucs defense helped them go on a 5-3 spurt at the end of 2019. Their defensive unit is young and fast. You have to like their first round draft pick Tristian Wirfs, who was brought in to protect Tom Brady's blindside. The Bucs offensive line was responsible for former QB Jameis Winston's 30 interceptions last season. Of course, with Brady providing leadership and stability for their offense, it's highly probable the Bucs will be the Saints' main competition for the NFC South crown in 2020.

Bob Rose - Falcons

I know that most people are expecting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to be the Saints biggest challenge for the division, and some even predict the Bucs as Super Bowl contenders. While I acknowledge that they should be greatly improved, I believe that Tom Brady has been in a steep decline for the last two years and there are still a lot of holes on that Tampa team.

I expect the Atlanta Falcons to again be the Saints' biggest challenge in the NFC South. Atlanta still has more skill position talent than most teams and a productive QB in Matt Ryan. More importantly, most of the Falcons offense has remained the same, unlike the change that the Buccaneers made at football's most important position. Both the Falcons and Bucs still have huge questions to answer on the defensive side, which is why I expect New Orleans to once again win the division by at least a couple of games.

Brendan Boylan - Falcons

To the surprise of many, I am going to say Atlanta. Tampa Bay seems to be the favorite to dethrone the Saints from the NFC South throne with the additions of Brady & Gronk, but there are still lots of question marks at OL and DB. For the Falcons, it is another year where the roster screams potential. The projected starting lineup for Dan Quinn's offense has a former 1st Round pick at every position led by a future Hall of Fame QB Matt Ryan. Though the defense does not show the same amount of promise, the Saints' all-time nemesis has a roster built to put up points in the league's best QB division. Atlanta has an edge over Tampa Bay because of a stronger OL and chemistry built over the years by Matt Ryan and the offense, but it is still the Saints division to lose. Expect the Saints to win 11-12 games and Atlanta to win 8-10 games in 2020.

Carla Antoine - Panthers

The NFC South is poised to be the fiercest division in the NFL. The Carolina Panthers pose the biggest threat to the Saints in the NFC South and here's why. It goes without saying that Carolina released Cam Newton and signed Teddy Bridgewater. The last meeting ended in dramatic fashion, as Wil Lutz kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired. New Orleans defeated Carolina 34-31, taking a four-game lead in the NFC South at the time. Teddy Bridgewater will play against a very familiar team and defense. Also, he may have something to prove to his former team. Carolina may be the biggest threat to the Saints for the 2020 season.

For me, the Falcons would be the team I'd peg as the biggest competition for the Saints. The hot seat is probably an understatement for Dan Quinn and Thomas Dimitroff, and Atlanta will either be a team that responds with a force or completely flops out. The pressure is real for the Falcons, and no one saw the start they had last season coming.

The Buccaneers are going to be better, and they'll also be featured heavily in the spotlight. They could very well be this year's Cleveland Browns. Had this been Brady and Gronkowski from years ago, then there would be more concern here. Brady could either be the Vikings version of Brett Favre or the Jets version.

However you look at the NFC South right now, there's hard arguments to be made that would not see the Saints viewed as the favorite to do something that's never been done in the division.