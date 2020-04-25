You just never know what's going to happen with the New Orleans Saints when it comes to the NFL draft. Just when it looked like the team and third round was over with, New Orleans traded with the Minnesota Vikings to draft tight end Adam Trautman out of Dayton at 105th overall. They traded away all of their Day 3 picks.

Trade Details: Saints get 105th overall and trade picks 130, 169, 203, and 244.

NFL Draft Profile

Right now, Trautman is a big, pass-catching tight end who needs to prove he can transition from his level of competition and handle bigger, more physical coverage dogging him around the field. He has a solid athletic profile, but his technique as a blocker will need to be upgraded as teams will likely expect him to play in-line due to his size. He's a talented pass-catcher with Day 3 potential, and good upside to work with.

The Draft Network Profile

Possesses excellent height, length, and frame at the tight end position. An explosive athlete with a good blend of speed and short-area agility at the top of his routes. Basketball background shows up at the catch point — boxes out defenders and leaps off the ground for the ball like a power forward. Has experience and production as a field stretcher. Knows how to stack defenders vertically in his attack over the middle. Came to college as a quarterback, so he is still very young in tight end years — plenty of untapped potential. Used as a chess piece who lines up all over the field — in-line, backfield, slot, and out wide.

