The New Orleans Saints have made their second selection of the 2020 NFL draft, and it wasn't by trading up into the second round of the draft. Instead, they traded up with the Cleveland Browns to get the 74th pick. They used that pick to take linebacker Zack Baun out of Wisconsin.

Trade Details: Browns get 88th overall and 2021 3rd Round pick from Saints for 74th overall the Browns 7th Rounder (244th Overall).

NFL Draft Profile

Ascending prospect whose explosive production on the field has begun to mirror his explosive athletic traits. Baun's twitchy get-off and deep bend at the edge is nightmare fuel for Big Ten tackles and he's still at the early stages of pass rush development. He is aggressive to flow downhill in run support, has sideline-to-sideline range and is fluid dropping into coverage. He's strong but a little light as an edge-setter so teams will need to figure out how best to align him. Baun is a scheme-diverse linebacker with high-impact potential whose best days are ahead of him.

The Draft Network Profile

Zack brings hustle and effort to the LB position. He's a sufficient athlete overall and has redeeming value in his effort and football character. In the run game he's sufficient. He has some pop in his hands but can afford to learn to disengage more consistently. Does a good job pursuing the football as a chase player on the backside. In the passing game he is also sufficient. He's not a dynamic athlete on the edge, but has good get off. He has also shown some wiggle and bend on the edge. He has shown that he can play on his feet, demonstrating the ability to rush or drop from an up or down position. He has generated some production and been effective on all 3 downs. This players skill set suggests that he will be a 4 phase, core special teams player if necessary.

Saints Top Remaining Needs

Wide Receiver

Offensive Tackle

Secondary

Running Back

2020 NFL Draft Schedule

Friday, April 24 – 6:00 p.m. CT (Round 2-3)

Saturday, April 25 – 11:00 a.m. CT (Rounds 4-7)

Broadcasted on ESPN, NFL Network, and ABC.

