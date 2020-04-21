Boise State's David Moa drawing interest from Saints, several teams ahead of draft

David Moa played six years for the Boise State Broncos, and now he's looking forward to what the next phase of his football career brings. Like many NFL Draft prospects, the impact of COVID-19 has made things interesting, but draft hopefuls are also doing what they can to press on. According to a league source, the New Orleans Saints are one of the many teams interested in the versatile defensive lineman.

Moa has been working hard behind the scenes, despite having his Pro Day being canceled. The Broncos football team stepped in to offer help, and prospects went to a local gym to do measurements, bench sets, broad jumps, and then went to a local high school to get field work done. One of Moa's strength and conditioning coaches even had the necessary equipment in his garage to do lower and upper body work, as well as core types of lifts. He just hopes that what he's done is enough for teams.

"All they have right now to rely off of is what I put on film and what I sent out," Moa said.

"And I'm so really grateful because I put in three years of film, a lot of years of film being a BSU football player, I mean there's a lot of pros and cons, but there's something to go off of, and I feel like teams who see that and could see the potential in me, and that's all I'm asking for someone to see the opportunity to go and showcase my talent."

Moa suffered an unfortunate Achilles injury in his 2018 senior season, and he admittedly didn't want to leave on that note. So, Moa was granted a sixth-year of eligibility. It was important for him because of wanting to finish with guys who he got recruited with and trained with for years.

The Boise State product talked about his interactions with the Saints, saying that someone recently reached out to him, informing him that they had a chance to watch him in the Hula Bowl in January and got in contact with one of the scouts that wanted to talk to him, and they talked to him a lot. Moa currently weighs in at 290 pounds, but says he can easily get over 300 or down to 280 pounds depending on the team need. Ideally, he is trying to stay in the 290-295 range and be a 3-technique defensive tackle.

"You're mentally and physically going at it every single play. There's not one place where you can let off and not be relentless."

"It's a hard position. Obviously anyone on the D-Line will get double-teamed, but you got a guard and tackle going against you at all times and stuff like that really doesn't phase me. I mean, I've always aspired to be a technician at BSU. A technician is somebody who's always trying to do the right thing, no matter if they make a mistake or is the best at it."

As far as the upcoming NFL Draft, Moa hopes like any prospect that he gets drafted. He looks to be a later round find or priority undrafted rookie free agent. He's drawing outside interest from many teams, and knows what he can offer any team that takes a chance on him.

"I would want every team in the NFL to know that there's a bunch of talented guys, a bunch of talented defensive tackles, but I think what will help me separate from them is that I'm always constantly having that 4th and 1 mentality, no matter what it is. That 4th and 1 mentality is something that a guy with a motor who's relentless and is going to do whatever is necessary to get the job done, and I think you need that as a defensive lineman, and I think that's one of my best traits. I know that film shows that too, because nobody was put in 4th and 1 situations than BSU and more 4th and 1 stops than our team. So, I think just mentally and physically I have that motor to play any position on defensive line for any team."

The NFL Draft is just a couple days away, and should help take our mind off a lot of things.