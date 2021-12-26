NFL Top 5 Power Rankings for Week 16

The New Orleans Saints' defense shut down Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The New Orleans Saints' defense shut down Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to improve to .500. Sitting as second in the NFC South under Tampa Bay, the story on the field could not be more different.

Tom Brady has had two seasons with Tampa Bay, 21 regular-season wins and nine losses. The New Orleans Saints gets credit for four of those losses. Defensive Coordinator Dennis Alen has done a fantastic job creating confusion and uncertainty for Brady. The Saints’ defense is dependable, full of power, and one of the most physical in the league. The Buccaneers have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, so the 9-0 shut out by the Saints spoke volumes of this teams’ tenacity in Week 15.

COVID-19 concerns continue to plaque the Saints as reports surface that Rookie quarterback Ian Book will start for the New Orleans on Monday night against Miami.

1. Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers escaped with a 24-22 Christmas Day win over the mistake-prone Browns. Former Packer great Brett Favre praised Rodgers for eclipsing his Packer touchdown record yesterday. The concern with Green Bay is the fact of controlling the game.

The defense allowed Baker Mayfield to move within the red zone on several occasions. A better opposing offense could be a problem for the Pack's defense.

Green Bay (12-3) wins the NFC North and claims a spot on top of the NFC, with two games remaining on the schedule.

2. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs soar all the way to number 2 after beating the Los Angeles Chargers 34-28. After a rough few weeks, Kansas City has turned their season around to start the season.

Now, the defense is one of the best in the NFL, and the offense appears to be steady again. The Chiefs are now No. 1 in the AFC.

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Bucs lost to the New Orleans Saints, a 9-0 shutout. New Orleans has been Tom Brady’s kryptonite these past two seasons, and last week was no different as Brady looked far from a Hall of Famer by only throwing for 214 yards with two turnovers.

Tampa Bay has a few critical injuries at the worst time as they try to make a strong playoff push.

4. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have the look of a Super Bowl contender after defeating the New York Giants, 21-6. Dak Prescott and the offense were not clicking on all cylinders, but they still did enough to win comfortably.

However, the defense has been a real strength as Trevon Diggs is up to ten interceptions this year, and Micah Parsons has been one of the best rookies.

The Cowboys sit at 10-4 after missing the playoffs for the past couple of seasons.

5. Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are in a "free fall" and drop out of the Top 5 after the Christmas Day loss to the Colts.

At the moment, the Cardinals are 10-5 and sit second to the Rams in the NFC West.

15. New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints had another signature performance against Tom Brady and the Bucs, winning 9-0. New Orleans somehow overcame numerous injuries and the loss of Sean Payton to COVID but still managed to shut out the NFL’s top offense while on the road.

The team showed fortitude after going winless through November. New Orleans sits at 7-7 and still has a chance for the 2022 postseason.

The Saints will take on the Dolphins on Monday Night Football. Viewers can tune into WDSU TV 6 at 7:15 PM CT or WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio with announcers Mike Hoss, Deuce McAlister, and Steve Geller.

Honorable Mention 1: Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts upset of Arizona prove they have a legit shot of making noise in the AFC during the postseason.

Honorable Mention 2: Los Angeles Rams

The Rams sit on top of the NFC West at 10-4.