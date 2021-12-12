NFL Top 5 Power Rankings - Week 14

The NFL regular season is drawing to a rapid close and key games will unfold playoff scenarios for teams battling for the 2022 postseason.

The New Orleans Saints are 5-7 after losing 27-17 to the Dallas Cowboys. Coach Sean Payton seems intent on starting Taysom Hill at quarterback against the Jets amidst his struggles passing the ball.

The quarterback, injury, and COVID-19 woes continue to haunt the Saints as the league turns down the home stretch of the regular season. The Kansas City Chiefs make it back into the top 5. Meanwhile, the Saints continue free falling.

1. Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals reclaim their spot at number 1 after defeating the Chicago Bears 33-22 and now sit at 10-2 on the season. Kyler Murray returned to the starting lineup after missing a couple of weeks but wasn’t very impressive, only attempting 15 passes but did have two rushing touchdowns.

The defense also helped out by forcing four interceptions. Arizona is starting to find its footing once again, just in time for the season's final push.

2. Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers are not far behind the Arizona Cardinals at 9-3 but had their bye this past week. It's been an up and down season for the Packers when it comes to headlines, whether losing the season opener 38-3, Aaron Rodgers’ drama (COVID and his trade request), and injuries, but Green Bay still has managed to find a way to win.

The Packers have as good a shot as anybody in the NFL to make the Super Bowl.

3. Tampa Bay Bucs

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Bucs leapfrog the New England Patriots to round out the top 3 after defeating NFC South rival Atlanta Falcons 30-17. Brady was dominant through the air, throwing a total of 51 times and racking up 368 yards and four touchdowns.

Receiver Chris Godwin also had one of his best games of the season with 143 receiving yards. The Bucs haven’t showcased their full power yet but are still dangerous.

4. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots had a bizarre 14-10 win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. Mac Jones and the Patriots threw the football three times the entire game but ran the ball nearly 50 times.

New England has now won 7-straight games and is in firm control of the AFC East.

5. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs find their way back into the top 5 after winning 22-9 against the Denver Broncos. At the beginning of 2021, Kansas City has struggled.

Since then, the Chiefs have put together a couple of nice wins behind a much more improved defensive effort. The offense still isn’t as explosive as we’ve come to know them, but it's just a matter of time.

20. New Orleans Saints

The Taysom Hill experiment didn’t quite work out as the Saints lost to the Dallas Cowboys by a final score of 27-17. Hill threw four interceptions as the offense continued to struggle mightily. The amount of injuries the Saints have sustained is becoming too much for Sean Payton to overcome. While the Saints are still in playoff contention, it would take a considerable effort to make the postseason.

Hang on Saints fans, it's about to get tense down the stretch!

