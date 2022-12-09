NFL Top 5 Power Rankings | Week 14
The New Orleans Saints are as close as they can get to being eliminated from the playoffs this season. Tom Brady launched a record-setting comeback on Monday Night Football, defeating the Saints right before their Week 14 bye.
The Saints may be out, but newcomer wide receiver Chris Olave still has a lot to play for and accomplish this season. Olave only needs 251 receiving yards to break Michael Thomas’ 2016 record. He has four weeks left to shatter Thomas’ record while the Saints try to salvage their 4-9 season. Here are your Top 5 as we head into week 14.
1. Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles ended their recent streak of close games with a 35-10 blowout against the Tennessee Titans. Jalen Hurts put on a show with 380 passing yards, 3 passing touchdowns and another rushing score. Receivers AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith overpowered the Titans secondary as they both eclipsed 100 yards receiving. Philly picks up another dominant victory after not having one for weeks.
2. Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills retake the second spot after defeating the New England Patriots 24-10. Buffalo has won three straight games since their overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings while overtaking the Kansas City Chiefs. Josh Allen and the Bills still have a chance to clinch the top spot in the AFC.
3. Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs slip down to the third spot after a 27-24 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Kansas City has struggled against the Bengals, losing to them three straight times. The Chiefs managed to have a 7-point lead heading into the 4th quarter, but failed to score again while giving up 10 points. Kansas City now slips behind Buffalo for the lead in the AFC.
4. Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys stay at number 4 after a 54-19 blowout of the Indianapolis Colts. The game was tight going into the 4th quarter with a 21-19 score. The Cowboys then erupted, scoring 33 points in the final quarter. Six different offensive players found the end zone during the game. Dallas has proven to be one of the most explosive teams in the NFL this year.
5. Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals enters the top 5 for the first time in a while after beating the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24. Joe Burrow was efficient, completing 80% of his passes while throwing 2 touchdowns. Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase also made his return from injury and had 100 receiving yards. The Bengals have managed the Chiefs well this past year and are poised to make another deep playoff run.
24. New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints let a win slip away against the Tampa Bay Bucs, falling 17-16. New Orleans had the game all but won until the final few minutes, when they could not convert on third down and allowed the Bucs to score 14 points in the final quarter. The Saints’ hopes for the playoffs have all but ended as they fall to 4-9.