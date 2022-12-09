NFL Top 5 Power Rankings | Week 14

The New Orleans Saints are as close as they can get to being eliminated from the playoffs this season. Tom Brady launched a record-setting comeback on Monday Night Football, defeating the Saints right before their Week 14 bye.

The Saints may be out, but newcomer wide receiver Chris Olave still has a lot to play for and accomplish this season. Olave only needs 251 receiving yards to break Michael Thomas’ 2016 record. He has four weeks left to shatter Thomas’ record while the Saints try to salvage their 4-9 season. Here are your Top 5 as we head into week 14.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) celebrates his touchdown against the Tennessee Titans with wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Philadelphia, Pa. Nfl Tennessee Titans At Philadelphia Eagles

1. Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles ended their recent streak of close games with a 35-10 blowout against the Tennessee Titans. Jalen Hurts put on a show with 380 passing yards, 3 passing touchdowns and another rushing score. Receivers AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith overpowered the Titans secondary as they both eclipsed 100 yards receiving. Philly picks up another dominant victory after not having one for weeks.

Dec 1, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) celebrates with offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) after scoring a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

2. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills retake the second spot after defeating the New England Patriots 24-10. Buffalo has won three straight games since their overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings while overtaking the Kansas City Chiefs. Josh Allen and the Bills still have a chance to clinch the top spot in the AFC.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce makes the game winning touchdown reception against Bills linebacker Matt Milano. The Chiefs beat the Bills 42-36 in overtime to move on to the AFC Championship game against the Bengals. Ag3i5889

3. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs slip down to the third spot after a 27-24 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Kansas City has struggled against the Bengals, losing to them three straight times. The Chiefs managed to have a 7-point lead heading into the 4th quarter, but failed to score again while giving up 10 points. Kansas City now slips behind Buffalo for the lead in the AFC.

Dec 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams (54) celebrates recovering a fumble against the Indianapolis Colts in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

4. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys stay at number 4 after a 54-19 blowout of the Indianapolis Colts. The game was tight going into the 4th quarter with a 21-19 score. The Cowboys then erupted, scoring 33 points in the final quarter. Six different offensive players found the end zone during the game. Dallas has proven to be one of the most explosive teams in the NFL this year.

Cincinnati Bengals punter Kevin Huber (10) punts during the fourth quarter of a Week 1 NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Nfl Pittsburgh Steelers At Cincinnati Bengals Sept 11 1016

5. Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals enters the top 5 for the first time in a while after beating the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24. Joe Burrow was efficient, completing 80% of his passes while throwing 2 touchdowns. Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase also made his return from injury and had 100 receiving yards. The Bengals have managed the Chiefs well this past year and are poised to make another deep playoff run.

Dec 5, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) is chased by Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum (27) in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

24. New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints let a win slip away against the Tampa Bay Bucs, falling 17-16. New Orleans had the game all but won until the final few minutes, when they could not convert on third down and allowed the Bucs to score 14 points in the final quarter. The Saints’ hopes for the playoffs have all but ended as they fall to 4-9.