NFL Wild Card and Divisional Playoff Schedule
The 2019 regular season is over, and the New Orleans Saints will be playing on Wild Card Weekend when they host the Minnesota Vikings. According to the NFL, five of the 12 teams to qualify for the playoffs are new to the postseason this year. That includes the Bills, Packers, Vikings, 49ers, and Titans. Here's a glimpse at the Wild Card and Divisional Round schedule.
NFL Wild Card Weekend
Saturday, January 4, 2020
Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans, 3:35 PM (CT) - ESPN
Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots, 7:15 PM (CT) - CBS
Sunday, January 5, 2020
Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints, 12:05 PM (CT) - FOX
Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles, 3:40 PM (CT) - NBC
NFL Divisional Round
Saturday, January 11, 2020
Philadelphia/Seattle/Minnesota at San Francisco 49ers, 3:35 PM CT - NBC
Houston/Buffalo/Tennessee at Baltimore Ravens, 7:15 PM CT - CBS
Sunday, January 12, 2020
New England/Houston/Buffalo at Kansas City Chiefs, 2:05 PM CT - CBS
New Orleans/Philadelphia/Seattle at Green Bay Packers, 5:40 PM CT - FOX
The AFC (CBS, 2:05 PM CT) and NFC (FOX, 5:40 PM CT) Championship Games will be played on Sunday, January 19, 2020.