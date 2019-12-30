Saints News Network
NFL Wild Card and Divisional Playoff Schedule

John Hendrix

The 2019 regular season is over, and the New Orleans Saints will be playing on Wild Card Weekend when they host the Minnesota Vikings. According to the NFL, five of the 12 teams to qualify for the playoffs are new to the postseason this year. That includes the Bills, Packers, Vikings, 49ers, and Titans. Here's a glimpse at the Wild Card and Divisional Round schedule.

NFL Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, January 4, 2020

Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans, 3:35 PM (CT) - ESPN

Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots, 7:15 PM (CT) - CBS

Sunday, January 5, 2020

Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints, 12:05 PM (CT) - FOX

Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles, 3:40 PM (CT) - NBC

NFL Divisional Round

Saturday, January 11, 2020

Philadelphia/Seattle/Minnesota at San Francisco 49ers, 3:35 PM CT - NBC

Houston/Buffalo/Tennessee at Baltimore Ravens, 7:15 PM CT - CBS

Sunday, January 12, 2020

New England/Houston/Buffalo at Kansas City Chiefs, 2:05 PM CT - CBS

New Orleans/Philadelphia/Seattle at Green Bay Packers, 5:40 PM CT - FOX

The AFC (CBS, 2:05 PM CT) and NFC (FOX, 5:40 PM CT) Championship Games will be played on Sunday, January 19, 2020.

