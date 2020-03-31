Saints News Network
Home
Editorial
News
Game Day

Saints' Sean Payton: 2020 Is Drew Brees' Final Season

BtBoylan

Saints QB Drew Brees announced his return to New Orleans via Instagram on February 18 and a month later agreed to a 2-year, $50M deal. Brees returns for his 20th NFL season and his 15th season in New Orleans with Head Coach Sean Payton. 

Sean Payton, who just announced he is "100% recovered" from COVID-19 appeared on ESPN's "Get Up" this morning to speak to Mike Greenberg about his recovery from the virus and the Saints headed into 2020. Greenberg spoke about the busy offseason in the QB room for New Orleans, with the move of Teddy Bridgewater and returns of Brees and Hill. He then asked what the role for Hill would be in 2020. 

During the interview Payton said "The unique thing with our team and our quarterback Drew Brees is he announced he is coming back for his final season."  Saints Head Coach Sean Payton

Payton continued to say that Taysom Hill sees himself as a quarterback in this league and "We [The Saints] do too". Indicating that Hill is the heir apparent to Brees following the 2020 season, something Payton has said over the past two seasons. However, if 2020 is Brees' final NFL season, what a run it has been for Brees. 

Drew Brees has played in 19 NFL seasons (5 with Chargers, 14 with Saints) earning 13 Pro-Bowl selections, 2 Offensive Player of the Year Honors, 1x 1st Team All-Pro, 4x 2nd Team All-Pro, Super Bowl XLIV Champion and MVP, and the 2010 Sports Illustrated Man of the Year award. 

If Brees were to hang it up today he would finish as the NFL's All-Time Leader in each of the following...

  1. Passes Completed
  2. Passing Yards
  3. Passing Touchdowns
  4. Consecutive Games with a TD Pass
  5. Career Completion Percentage 

Interact with our writers! Leave your thoughts and comments below!

Follow Saints News Network's, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.

Continue to follow all your Saints coverage through Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Comments (2)
Kyle T. Mosley
Kyle T. Mosley

Editor

Yeah, but Coach Payton let it slip. I am not sure if they wanted this to come out.

No. 1-2
Bob Rose
Bob Rose

Editor

Not real surprising, but here's hoping he sticks around!

Editorial / Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

New Orleans Saints Free Agency Grade

The New Orleans Saints grade on the free agents signed since March 18th. Has any team had a better free agent signing class than the New Orleans Saints?

Bob Rose

by

AndrewAudu

Saints HC Payton & Falcons Owner Discuss COVID-19

Saints' Head Coach Sean Payton and Falcons' Owner Arthur Blank spoke out this week about COVID-19's affects on the NFL draft and upcoming season.

BtBoylan

Sean Payton Opens Saints Offensive Playbook via Twitter

Saints HC Sean Payton took to Twitter and drew up a few offensive plays to share with Saints and NFL fans.

BtBoylan

by

BtBoylan

New Orleans Saints Mock Draft I

What surprises do the New Orleans Saints have in store for us in this year's draft?

Bob Rose

by

BryanB

Bobby Hebert's father dies from COVID-19 complications

Former New Orleans Saints legendary quarterback, Bobby Hebert, loss his father on March 28, 2020 because of complications from COVID-19.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

Bob Rose

Saints QB Drew Brees expected to get Huge Offer from ESPN , says sports website

New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees is expected to receive a huge contract offer from ESPN when he retires from football.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

KTMOZE

Saints are still Buyers in Free Agency

Almost two weeks into NFL free agency the New Orleans Saints still have the money to spend to acquire quality free agents.

Aaron S. Miller

Saints All-Pro Harris providing 10,000+ meals to battle COVID-19 Pandemic

New Orleans Saints All-Pro Kick Return Specialist Deonte Harris is providing 10,000+ meals for the New Orleans and Baltimore communities to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kyle T. Mosley

Vegas Odds-makers predict Saints will win NFC South in 2020

Tom Brady's arrival to the NFC South does not matter. The Vegas sportbooks have the New Orleans Saints winning the NFC South in 2020.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

KTMOZE

Bayou Blitz Podcast: Saints Free Agency Recap, Pt. 1

Saints News Network's Bob Rose and Kyle T. Mosley give a breakdown on the New Orleans Saints moves and transactions in free agency.

Kyle T. Mosley