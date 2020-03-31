Saints QB Drew Brees announced his return to New Orleans via Instagram on February 18 and a month later agreed to a 2-year, $50M deal. Brees returns for his 20th NFL season and his 15th season in New Orleans with Head Coach Sean Payton.

Sean Payton, who just announced he is "100% recovered" from COVID-19 appeared on ESPN's "Get Up" this morning to speak to Mike Greenberg about his recovery from the virus and the Saints headed into 2020. Greenberg spoke about the busy offseason in the QB room for New Orleans, with the move of Teddy Bridgewater and returns of Brees and Hill. He then asked what the role for Hill would be in 2020.

During the interview Payton said "The unique thing with our team and our quarterback Drew Brees is he announced he is coming back for his final season." Saints Head Coach Sean Payton

Payton continued to say that Taysom Hill sees himself as a quarterback in this league and "We [The Saints] do too". Indicating that Hill is the heir apparent to Brees following the 2020 season, something Payton has said over the past two seasons. However, if 2020 is Brees' final NFL season, what a run it has been for Brees.

Drew Brees has played in 19 NFL seasons (5 with Chargers, 14 with Saints) earning 13 Pro-Bowl selections, 2 Offensive Player of the Year Honors, 1x 1st Team All-Pro, 4x 2nd Team All-Pro, Super Bowl XLIV Champion and MVP, and the 2010 Sports Illustrated Man of the Year award.

If Brees were to hang it up today he would finish as the NFL's All-Time Leader in each of the following...

Passes Completed Passing Yards Passing Touchdowns Consecutive Games with a TD Pass Career Completion Percentage

What is your favorite Drew Brees moment? Should the Saints make No. 9 the third number to be retired in team history?

