After a 27-13 home drubbing at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night, the 3-6 New Orleans Saints are in desperate need of a win. They'll have to do it on a short week and on the road when they travel to take on the 2-6 Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Even after a rotten outing against the Ravens, New Orleans ranks sixth in total offense with an average of 377.6 yards per game. Andy Dalton will start his seventh straight game in place of Jameis Winston, but will again have a short-handed receiving corps. Neither Michael Thomas, now on season-ending IR, or Jarvis Landry have been available for Dalton in the last six games. However, the Saints had been able to run the ball effectively before last week.

New Orleans takes on a Pittsburgh team that has struggled on both sides of the ball statistically. The Steelers have surrendered an average of 395 yards per game in total yardage, ranking 29th in the NFL. Pittsburgh will also be getting one of the NFL's best defensive players back in the lineup on Sunday.

Andy Dalton is very familiar with the Steelers from a nine-year career in Cincinnati. Here's how his Saints passing offense matches up against the 2022 Steelers.

New Orleans Passing Attack

- 23.6 points per game (11th)

- 246.7 passing yards/game (7th)

- 15 touchdown passes (7th)

- 10 interceptions (29th)

- 19 sacks

- 42.2% 3rd Down Percentage (12th)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) against the Arizona Cardinals. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Even after the Ravens debacle, the Saints average more points (27) and yards (380) under Dalton than with Winston. Dalton has been the beneficiary of a better running game and better pass protection than Winston before last week, but has also taken care of the ball slightly better despite the absences of Thomas and Landry.

The 35-year-old Dalton has completed over 65% of his throws for an average of 239 yards passing with 10 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. He's been fairly efficient and wasn't the only player who had a putrid performance against Baltimore. However, another poor outing could entice coach Dennis Allen to turn back to the more athletic and explosive Winston.

Dalton will certainly need better pass protection than he got against the Ravens. After not allowing a sack in their previous two games and only two in the last four, the Saints offensive line gave up four sacks and eight QB hits to Baltimore.

Worsening matters is a calf injury to C Erik McCoy that could keep him out against the Steelers. If so, RG Cesar Ruiz will move into the center spot while Calvin Throckmorton steps in at right guard.

Ruiz is the team’s most improved player, but Throckmorton and LG Andrus Peat have struggled with athletic interior rushers. Tackles Ryan Ramczyk and James Hurst, normally stalwarts along the edge, must also rebound after poor outings on Monday.

The Saints will also need some sort of production from their complementary receivers if (when) Landry is out yet again. Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith have combined for 32 receptions and 416 yards, but have been plagued by drops and the inability to get consistent separation.

The beacon of the receiving corps has been first-round pick Chris Olave. A mid-season candidate for Offensive Rookie of the Year, Olave leads the Saints with 43 catches and 618 yards. He has terrific deep speed, but has also proven to be an exceptional route runner.

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) runs for a touchdown past Arizona Cardinals linebacker Myjai Sanders (41). Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Third-year TE Juwan Johnson is also emerging as a bona-fide target for the offense. He already has a career-high with 23 catches for 258 yards this season. A converted wideout, Johnson has improved his in-line blocking and has an athletic advantage over most linebackers as a receiver. Adam Trautman is more of a blocking specialist, but is occasionally used as a short yardage receiver.

New Orleans RB Alvin Kamara remains the focus of the offense. Kamara leads the team with 443 yards rushing and is second on the squad with 36 receptions for 319 yards. More than just a check-down option, Kamara is a lethal threat to defenses all around the formation. His effectiveness and versatility opens up opportunities for the other Saints receivers.

Pittsburgh Pass Defense

- 24.6 points per game (23rd)

- 277.3 passing yards/game (31st)

- 17 touchdowns (31st)

- 8 interceptions (5th)

- 61.3% completion percentage

- 15 sacks/35 QB hits

- 43.3% 3rd Down Percentage (26th)

Aug 28, 2022; Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers T.J. Watt (90) and Devin Bush (55) at the line of scrimmage against the Detroit Lions. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

A traditionally formidable Steelers defense has fallen on hard times in the last two years. Pittsburgh has 15 sacks, but seven of those came against Cincinnati's Joe Burrow on opening week. Their sack totals figure to go up with the return of edge rusher T.J. Watt, out since week one with a pectoral injury.

Watt is one of the league's most disruptive defenders. He's had 65 sacks over the previous four seasons, including an NFL-record 22.5 last year. Watt figures to be somewhat limited in his snaps, but had a sack, 3 tackles for loss, and an interception against the Bengals on opening Sunday. Nearly unblockable, Watt can single-handedly wreck opposing offenses.

Opposite of Watt is third-year OLB Alex Highsmith. He leads the Steelers with 6.5 sacks and 14 pressures, but three of those sacks came against Cincinnati. Highsmith is a power rusher with good burst to the passer. Veteran Malik Reed provides solid depth along each edge.

Twelve-year veteran DE Cam Heyward continues to be a force up front for Pittsburgh. Heyward has 3 sacks, 8 pressures, and 5 tackles for loss. His ability to draw double-team blocking frees up Watt and Highsmith, but Heyward remains productive despite an extra blocker.

Fellow DE Larry Ogunjobi is dealing with a knee injury that sidelined him in week 8 and has him questionable for Sunday. Ogunjobi is a disruptive presence that has seven QB hits despite limited snaps. If he can't go, DE Chris Wormley and Isaiahh Lowdermilk will see increased reps. Nose tackles Montravius Adams and Tyson Alualu are responsible for tying up blockers in the middle for their ends and outside linebackers.

Inside linebackers Myles Jack and Devin Bush are athletic, but often out of position when in coverage. Jack leads the Steelers in tackles and is an experienced veteran, but is dealing with a knee injury that has his status in some doubt.

Bush, a former first-round pick in his fourth season, has shown improved play with Jack taking over defensive play-calling. However, the athletic Bush is still often vulnerable in coverage because of poor awareness. Veteran LB Robert Spillane will take Jack's spot if he can't go. Spillane is an experienced starter with excellent instincts, but athletically limited in space.

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) returns an interception against the New York Jets. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers have one of the league's best playmakers in S Minkah Fitzpatrick, who leads the defense with 3 interceptions and has broken up six passes. Fitzpatrick has elite range and instincts with the ability to turn the momentum of a game in an instant.

His running mate at safety, Terrell Edmunds, is a hard hitter but a liability in coverage. The Steelers have good depth here with Tre Norwood, Miles Killebrew, and the possible return of Damontae Kazee from injured reserve.

Pittsburgh has tried multiple combinations in their secondary but with little success. They've allowed three 300-yard passing games, with 11 players gaining at least 70 yards receiving, including six 100-yard outings.

The Steelers traded for Washington CB William Jackson last week, adding to a unit that includes Ahkello Witherspoon, Cam Sutton, Levi Wallace, and former Saint Arthur Maulet. Sutton (3 interceptions) is a standout in slot coverage, while Witherspoon and Wallace each have a pick.

Pittsburgh employs an off-ball coverage scheme, but has been prone to big plays and coverage breakdowns all season.

What to Expect

Nov 30, 2014; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward (97) hits New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) as he throws. Mandatory Credit: Jason Bridge-USA TODAY Sports

Despite gaudy passing numbers against the Steelers, don't expect Dalton and the Saints to throw the ball 35-40 times. New Orleans will look to establish balance rather than a pass-heavy attack, but should be able to make plays through the air.

Kamara, as usual, should be a big part of the game plan. His matchup against Pittsburgh linebackers Jack, Bush, and Spillane figure to be one of the game’s key showdowns.

Olave could be in line for a big day against a Steelers secondary that gives up an average of 212 yards per game to wideouts. Smith or rookie speedster Rashid Shaheed could also have big plays against a secondary prone to deep breakdowns.

New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave (12) after a catch against Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (7). Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY

Tackles Ryan Ramczyk and James Hurst are huge keys to any New Orleans passing success. Interior blocking could be an issue if McCoy is out, but the Steelers are most dangerous along the edge with Watt, Highsmith, and Heyward.

Dalton knows the Pittsburgh scheme well from his time with the Bengals. His ability to be productive and avoid mistakes against a struggling Steelers defense will be vital for a Saints victory. It may also determine whether he even remains the starting quarterback beyond week 10.