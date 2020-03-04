Teddy Bridgewater - Saints Player Recap (2019)

In March 2019, following the heartbreaking NFC Championship loss to the L.A Rams, Saints QB Teddy Bridgewater tweeted “Run it back Turbo..” and the next day announced that he was returning to New Orleans. He signed a one-year deal that made him the highest-paid backup QB in the NFL. The contract would pay Bridgewater over $7M dollars in 2019. This after starting only one game (Week 17, 2018) since his near career-ending injury suffered in Vikings camp in 2016.

Bridgewater’s season began in Week 2 against the Rams, after future Hall of Fame QB Drew Brees injured his right thumb after his hand collided with Rams DT Aaron Donald’s helmet on a pass attempt. The Saints dropped the matchup in the Coliseum 27-9 and headed into week 3 in Seattle with more questions than answers as Brees went for second opinions on his injured right hand.

The verdict on Brees’ thumb was a torn UCL which required surgery and a recovery time of 6-8 weeks. The Saints sat at 1-1 in the young season as the offense was to be out of No. 9’s hands for the first time since he made the Bayou his home in 2006. Fortunately for the Saints, the 2014 Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year, Teddy Bridgewater not only steered the ship in Brees’ absence but also commanded it.

The first meaningful start since 2015 for Bridgewater came in Week 3 in Seattle at Century Link Field. New Orleans played a complete game that included a TD from all three phases (Offense, Defense, & Special Teams) in the 33-27 victory. Bridgewater finished the day 19 of 27, 177 yards, and 2 TDs in this first victory in over 3 seasons. After the game, Teddy shared a heartfelt message with his team.

New Orleans would then go on to win the next three games by 7 or less including wins against Dallas, Tampa Bay, and Jacksonville. However, it was vs Tampa Bay that Bridgewater put on a show, and had a career day through the air. No. 5 threw 3 touchdowns over the final 21 minutes of the ballgame, including a TD pass to TE Jared Cook with under a minute left in the second quarter to give the Saints a halftime lead of 17-10. Bridgewater ended his career day with over 300 yards through the air while tying a career-high with 4 TD passes.

The final start of the season for Bridgewater came in Chicago, where he improved to 5-0 as a starter in a dominant victory for the Black and Gold, 36-25. "Teddy Two Gloves" played in garbage time in a 3 games over the second half of the 2019 season and received deafening ovations from the New Orleans faithful. Those loud roars of appreciation coming from a fan base that never doubted that he could resurrect his career in a city that was rebirth itself 15 years ago.

Teddy Bridgewater in 2019

Games Played / Games Started: 9 GP/ 5 GS

Record as a Starter: 5-0

Pass Completions/Attempts: 133 of 196 (67.9%)

Passing Yards: 1,384 (153 Avg/Game)

Passing Touchdowns: 9

Interceptions: 2

QB Rating: 99.1

QBR: 45

Game Winning Drives: 2

As free agency opens in the coming months, Bridgewater's future is unclear. The 2019 season showcased the same potential that was seen in Minnesota half a decade ago, and makes Bridgewater one of the most intriguing QB options in free agency this summer.

With multiple reports that Bridgewater's open market value could near 30 million dollars per season make it all but certain that Teddy will take his talents and two gloves to a new home in 2020. However, Teddy's heroics will not be forgotten by the Who Dat Nation and the next time Bridgewater finds himself in the Superdome the chants of "Teddy! Teddy! Teddy!" will echo from the nosebleeds and beyond.

