What is Teddy Bridgewater's Market Value?

Kyle T. Mosley

QB Teddy Bridgewater's market value in the NFL is on the rise.  He has been silent this offseason.  Other than his very poignant social media posting supporting troubled youth, he has flown under the radar.  This could be an excellent strategy for Bridgewater.  The past week, Taysom Hill has been the latest buzz, but Teddy Bridgewater will make a big splash once the NFL free agency period begins on March 18, 2020.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler believes Bridgewater will have a “strong market” for his services at $30M per year.

Where's the Market for Bridgewater?

The NFL teams with the most need at quarterback:

  • Miami Dolphins
  • Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Cincinnati Bengals
  • Los Angeles Chargers

Spotrac lists Bridgewater's market value at: 

Contract Value -  3 yrs, $60,120,146 ;  Avg. Salary: $20,040,049;  NFL Rank: 24 th;  QB Rank: 19th.  Spotrac.com

Why is the Market High for Bridgewater?

Bridgewater was highly successful for the Saints. New Orleans traded for Bridgewater in 2018 and surrendered a 2nd round pick to the New York Jets. He spurned an offer from the Miami Dolphins and re-sign with the Saints for a $7.5M, 1 year contract.

New Orleans has several priorities positions this offseason - QB, DT, OL, LB, and S.  The Saints still be in the market for Bridgewater’s services, especially if Drew Brees retires.  QB Taysom Hill is a restricted free agent.  His return to the Saints is doubtful if another team matches the Saints 1st or 2nd round tender.

Teddy Bridgewater in Saints Unrestricted Free Agent
Dec 16, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Bridgewater was undefeated with a 5-0 record for New Orleans.  He passed for 1,384 yards, 9 TD’s, 67.9% completion rate, and a 103.7 QBR.  His numbers were respectable.  It surprised many NFL experts how Bridgewater commanded the Saints while Brees was healing from his right-thumb injury.  

The odds for Teddy Bridgewater leaving New Orleans are high.  He will be offered several lucrative contracts.  Once, I believed his market value would be $12-$20M range, but $30M would have been unlikely.  But not in today's NFL.  

The only scenario for Bridgewater to remain in New Orleans is if Drew Brees decides  to hang up his cleats before March 18th free agency period commences.  He is a young and talented quarterback.   But what GM's and NFL owners observed from him while Brees was out of the line-up in New Orleans was his leadership.   Real leadership in the NFL is rare.  Hence, you must believe Teddy is ready to lead another franchise as he did in Minnesota.  Will it be in New Orleans?  We will discover the answer within the next few weeks.

