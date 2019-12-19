Saints News Network
Home
News
Game Day
Editorial / Opinion

First Look: Saints vs. Titans

John Hendrix

The New Orleans Saints (11-3) look to keep pace in the NFC Playoff race, as they'll be on the road for the next two weeks to close out the season. They meet the Tennessee Titans (8-6) in Nashville in what feels like a desperation game for Mike Vrabel's squad. According to the NFL, this year marks just the second time since the league adopted the 16-game schedule in 1978 that four NFC clubs are tied for the conference’s best record with two-or-fewer weeks to play. It also happened in 2014, when five NFC teams were 11-4 heading into the final week.

This will be the 14th time these two franchises meet, with nine of those matchups occurring when the Titans were the Houston Oilers. Tennessee leads the all-time series 8-5-1. The Saints have lost five out of their past six matchups against the Titans, with a lone 22-17 road win in 2011 to show for. 

The last time these two met came on 11/8/15 inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, a game that saw all sorts of craziness transpire. The Saints jumped out to a 14-3 lead, and then at the end of the first quarter, Marcus Mariota found Delanie Walker on a crazy 61-yard connection in which Keenan Lewis and Jairus Byrd seemed like they were going to intercept.

The Saints would answer and go up 21-10, but the Titans would cut the lead to 21-17 before halftime. Tennessee would add a field goal in the third quarter, and New Orleans would get a Drew Brees to Michael Hoomanawanui touchdown pass to take a 28-20 lead early in the fourth quarter. Mariota countered and drove the Titans down the field to strike again, this time to Justin Hunter, and they'd convert the 2-point conversion to tie the game with 7:06 to play.

The Titans looked to provide the go-ahead field goal attempt after Brandon Browner was called for a penalty (which was a lot that season), but Ryan Succop was short on the 55-yard field goal attempt with less than two minutes to play. The Saints got an opportunity to take the lead with a minute to go, but Kai Forbath's kick was partially blocked. In overtime, the Saints defense couldn't stop the Titans, and Mariota would find Anthony Fasano for the game-winning 5-yard touchdown to win 34-28. 

What to Watch For

  • The Passing Game: Michael Thomas, or better known as 'Can't Guard Mike', needs just 10 receptions on Sunday to tie Marvin Harrison for the single-season catch record (143) set in 2002. Naturally, 11 will give him the record. Thomas has been absolutely dominant for the Saints, and there has been little to no resistance in defending against him. Last week, DeAndre Hopkins finished with 6 receptions for 119 yards, as Deshaun Watson tossed for 243 yards on 19 completions. Watson was picked twice, but had two passing touchdowns. Drew Brees has been red-hot lately, with 9 touchdown passes and 10 total touchdowns over the past two games.
  • Chill Ryan Tannehill: Tannehill is 6-2 this season, and has been pretty accurate (71.2 percent) and relatively mistake free (11 touchdowns to 2 interceptions) in his past five games. Prior to the loss against the Texans, the Titans rattled off four straight wins, which included wins over the Chiefs, Jaguars, Colts, and Raiders. In each of those victories, Tennessee averaged well over 30 points per game. The Titans are 4-3 at home this season, and the Saints are 5-1 on the road. New Orleans needs to generate some heavy pass rushing to help in this one, and of course contain the NFL's second leading rusher, Derrick Henry.
  • New Faces in New Places: The Saints have made a few additions recently, most notably claiming cornerback Janoris Jenkins off of waivers from the Giants. New Orleans also added pass rusher Noah Spence last week, and picked up safety D.J. Swearinger on Wednesday. The verdict is still out as to whether or not these veterans will make an impact, but if New Orleans can get some of these players performing at the high levels that they have demonstrated in their career previously, then they could be very scary pickups at this point in the season.
Comments

Editorial / Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saints, NFC Playoff Picture - Week 16

John Hendrix

The Saints are 3rd in the NFC currently, and assuming they keep winning, they can get into one of the top two spots. First, they need to take care of the Titans.

Drew Brees named NFC Offensive Player of the Week - Week 15

Kyle T. Mosley

New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15 of the NFL.

4 Downs: Four Major Storylines From the Saints Obliteration of the Colts

Bob Rose

Saints Drew Brees shines yet again on a national stage as he sets the all-time passing touchdown record against the Colts.

Game Balls: Colts vs Saints

BtBoylan

Following a 34-7 victory on Monday Night, these are the Saints that have won "Game Balls" from Saints News Network.

Saints Players were "Dubbed and Snubbed" in Pro Bowl Voting

Kyle T. Mosley

The NFL announced the NFL 2020 Pro Bowl roster. Seven New Orleans Saints players selected and several omitted from the initial roster of 44 players.

Saints "Brees" by Colts 34-7 on History Making Night in New Orleans

BtBoylan

Drew Brees passes Peyton Manning on the NFL's All-Time passing touchdown list, throwing four touchdowns and leading the Saints to a 34-7 victory on Monday Night.

Saints Injury News - Larry Warford Injured - Week 15

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints Injury News - Larry Warford Injured - Week 15

Saints Gameday Live Blog/Thread - Week 15 (Colts Game)

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints News Network - Saints Gameday Live Blog/Thread - Week 15 (Colts Game)

Colts vs. Saints Inactive Report - Week 15

John Hendrix

Saints inactive list for their Monday Night Football showdown with the Colts.

Saints Claim Cornerback Jenkins Off Waivers

BtBoylan

The New Orleans Saints have claimed 2016 Pro Bowl Cornerback Janoris Jenkins off waivers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.