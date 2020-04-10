The New Orleans Saints passed on several talented tight ends in the 2019 draft, surprising many observers who felt that they would grab one from what was considered a deep class. The Saints would sign free agent Jared Cook, who brought production and athleticism to the tight end spot that the team had been lacking since trading Jimmy Graham after the 2014 season.

Cook caught 43 passes for 705 yards and a team high 9 touchdowns last season. While still one of the league’s most productive tight ends after eleven NFL seasons, Cook is 33 years old and will be a free agent at year’s end. Backup Josh Hill is a terrific blocker but offers little as a receiving threat. There isn’t a tight end available in this year’s draft that has a first round grade, but several talents who will be available in later rounds.

Today’s draft profile highlights a small-school stud with the skill set of a potential NFL star

Harrison Bryant, TE (Florida Atlantic) 6’5 243-Lbs.

Sep 15, 2018; Boca Raton, FL, USA; Florida Atlantic Owls tight end Harrison Bryant (40) runs the ball around Bethune Cookman Wildcats safety Davonte Lawrence (26) during the first half at FAU Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Bryant was lightly recruited as a high schooler in Gray, GA despite being a versatile performer on both sides of the ball. He saw limited time as a freshman at Florida Atlantic but his potential and his six catches for 63 yards still landed him on the conference’s All-Freshman team. Bryant earned 2nd team All-Conference USA honors as a sophomore in 2017 with 32 receptions for 408 yards and 5 touchdowns. He increased his production as a junior, catching 45 passes for 662 yards and four scores to earn first team All-Conference USA honors, an achievement he would duplicate as a senior.

Bryant had an outstanding 2019 campaign. He pulled in 65 receptions for 1,004 yards and 7 touchdowns, earning 1st team All-American honors and winning the John Mackey Award for the nation’s best tight end. Bryant became just the fourth Florida Atlantic player to surpass 1,000 yards in a single season and finished his Owls career with 148 receptions for 2,137 yards and 16 touchdowns.

NFL SCOUTING COMBINE STATISTICS

40-Yd dash = 4.73 (6th among tight ends)

Vertical jump = 32.5”

Broad jump = 110”

3-cone drill = 7.41

20-Yd shuttle = 4.37 (6th among tight ends)

NFL.com comparison (via Lance Zierlein) = George Kittle (49ers)

Bryant is a willing blocker but must develop his footwork and improve his strength at the point of attack. As a receiver, Bryant needs to sharpen his routes and can be too upright coming out of his breaks. He doesn’t adjust well to a throw off target and has just average agility as a runner in the open field. Bryant must position his body to shield defenders away from the throw to make himself a better target in tight quarters like the red zone.

Nov 3, 2017; Boca Raton, FL, USA; Florida Atlantic Owls tight end Harrison Bryant (40) makes a catch over Marshall Thundering Herd linebacker Chase Hancock (37) during the second half at FAU Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Bryant has good hand placement as a blocker, which gives him potential to develop into an asset in short yardage situations. His immediate and long term impact will be as a receiver though, where he can threaten a defense at all three levels. He has the athleticism to line up wide and challenge cornerbacks down the field, can run a full route tree from the slot, or is a mismatch for linebackers off the line of scrimmage. Bryant has good instincts against zone coverage and wins with a combination of height and a burst of speed against man-to-man. He has excellent hands and will secure the reception through contact. Bryant has a fluid stride to pull away from coverage and will fight for extra yards after the catch.

Jan 23, 2020; Mobile, Alabama, USA; South defensive lineman Terrell Lewis of Alabama (24) spars with South tight end Harrison Bryant of Florida Atlantic (40) during Senior Bowl practice at University of South Alabama s Jaguar Football Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints have had great luck with small school players during Sean Payton’s tenure as head coach. Harrison Bryant could be the next of those success stories. He won’t be a first-round pick but will probably come off the board on the second day. Bryant has the receiving abilities to make an immediate impact in the New Orleans offense with the high ceiling to quickly become an every down factor.