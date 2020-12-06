Saints-Falcons Trivia for Who Dats
Is the Saints and Falcons rivalry the most underrated in the NFL? Throw out the records, on Sunday all that matters to the Saints players and Who Dats are the "Bragging Rights" until next season.
Is the Saints and Falcons rivalry the most underrated in the NFL? Throw out the records, on Sunday all that matters to the Saints players and Who Dats are the "Bragging Rights" until next season.
SAINTS-FALCONS TRIVIA
- True or False? Atlanta leads the regular season series, 52-50, with New Orleans holding an 20-9 advantage over the Falcons since 2006.
- The Saints and Falcons will meet for the second time in three weeks. A total of 2,157 points have been scored by New Orleans and the Black & Gold has allowed 2,263. How many regular season games have the Saints and Falcons played?
- Here are four of the longest winning streaks in Saints versus Falcons history: 10 wins - Falcons, 1995-1999; 9 wins - Falcons, 1969-1973; 6 wins - Saints 1986-1989; and 5 wins -Falcons, 1980-1982. How many 1 point games were decided between the Saints and Falcons?
- Sean Payton is the winningest coach in Saints history with a regular-season record of 139-79. True or false? Mike Smith is the winningest and longest tenured head coach for the Atlanta Falcons. Who won more games, Coach Payton or Coach Smith?
- The Saints have one of the best defenses in the NFL and are playing with immense confidence. Week 10 last year, the Saints underestimated the Falcons and suffered defeat. What is the largest victory Atlanta celebrated on the Saints?
- Years ago, the two cities were fighting for an NFL franchise. What team was granted an NFL franchise first? Saints or Falcons?
- There is seldom a year where the Saints and Falcons are not in the playoffs. No matter the talent, both teams always play tough games against one another. Since Atlanta drafted Matt Ryan in 2008, the games have been close. 14 of the 21 meetings have been decided by a touchdown or less. How many playoffs in the same season have the Falcons and Saints both MISSED?
- This rivalry has given fans many memorable games and moments. Between the Saints and the Falcons, there are moments we will never forget such as the spin move Drew Brees made in the Saints 43-37 OT victory this season, Deion Jones intercepted Drew Brees’ pass to seal a three-point victory in 2017, and the notorious Steve Gleason’s blocked punt! How many times have the two teams played on Thanksgiving Day?
- Considering a head-to-head analysis, both the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons have had success in the NFL for the last few seasons. Since November 2009, the two have met 20 times. What team has won the most home games and who won the most on the road?
- New Orleans got their football team the 1967 NFL season. The team did not do very well, but posted two winning seasons in 20 years. Through the embarrassment, brown paper bags and being the laughingstock of the NFL, the New Orleans Saints are one of the best teams in the NFL! How many times playoff games have the Saints played?