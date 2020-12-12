Saints Fantasy Football Week 14: Start 'Em or Sit 'Em (Playoff Edition)

Saints News Network's Fantasy Analyst Brendan Boylan gives his Start' Em or Sit 'Em for New Orleans Saints players in the opening week of Fantasy Football playoff action.

Fantasy Football playoffs can be stressful. Whether you have money or pride on the line this week is pivotal to many across the NFL nation as we enter the playoffs. In a do or die week, which New Orleans Saints should you trust in your starting lineup? And, who should you bench?

To help with all your New Orleans Saints Fantasy Football questions and needs, here is my weekly Start 'Em or Sit 'Em... Playoff Edition!

Start 'Em

Saints D/ST

The NFL's second-ranked defense has continued to impress in 2020, surrendering just 288.8 yards per game and ranking fourth in sacks with 36. In Fantasy Football play, the New Orleans defense has remained the best scoring in the league over the past five weeks scoring 14+ in four of the last five games.

With a change at quarterback for the Eagles and one of the league's worst offensive lines, the Saints D/ST is one of the best and safest plays of the week. I have Dennis Allen's group as the second-best D/ST play of the week behind the Seahawks who battle the Jets in Week 14.

Over their dominant 5-game stretch, the Black and Gold have allowed only 2 touchdowns and forced 13 takeaways. New Orleans looks to continue their menacing trend on defense against rookie QB Jalen Hurts on Sunday in Philadelphia.

RB Alvin Kamara

Alvin Kamara remains the top-scoring running back in all of Fantasy Football as we enter the playoffs and comes off a strong performance in Week 13, scoring over 17 points in standard PPR leagues. This week the 2017 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year battles the 25th ranked rush defense in a late-season contest that is pivotal to both teams' race for their division crown.

Despite the drop in Fantasy Numbers since Taysom Hill took over the Saints starting quarterback three weeks ago, Kamara remains the Saints' best and most effective offensive weapon regardless of where he lines up on the field. The drop in receiving numbers remains a concern for owners, particularly in PPR leagues, but Kamara sees more touches in rushing attempts than he did in the last two games Brees started for the team.

AK's value relies heavily on big plays and touchdowns - there's no one better to trust than a running back who is truly lightning in a bottle. Trust your first-round pick this week to find the endzone multiple times against an NFC East opponent.

QB Taysom Hill

Who would have thought that Taysom Hill led some of you into the playoffs with his stellar Fantasy Football play over the past three weeks? Answer: No one. It has been an incredible ride for Taysom Hill, who finally earned his shot as an NFL starting quarterback and has proven to be a very serviceable one.

Along with being 3-0 as a starter, Hill has provided Fantasy Football owners with an average of over 20 points per game and a true QB1 option. However, all good things come to an end, and it appears to be Hill's final week as a starter, so take advantage of it!

Hill faces a top 10 pass defense, but you should be more concerned with what he will do with his legs, and against a poor rush defense, it should be another thrilling version of Taysom Time on the ground. I like Taysom as a top 10 QB option in Week 14.

Sit 'Em

Any Wide Reciever Not Named Michael Thomas

There was no question that when future Hall of Fame QB Drew Brees went down with an injury, the value of every New Orleans wideout and the tight ends would drop. Still, not many foresaw a situation where the group as a whole is virtually unstartable in fantasy football. Unfortunately for fantasy owners of TE Jared Cook, WR Emmanuel Sanders, and WR Tre'Quan Smith, are at that point where you can't afford to start those guys in Week 14.

Since Taysom Hill took over at quarterback, and there has only been one consistent pass-catching threat. Oddly enough, he has yet to catch a touchdown pass - that receiver is Michael Thomas. The reigning AP Offensive Player of the Year has 22 receptions for 250+ yards over the past three weeks and is averaging 16 fantasy points per week (PPR) during that stretch. On the other hand, Sanders, Smith, and Cook are all averaging less than 7 points per week (PPR) since Taysom took the quarterback reins.

The BYU product has openly said his best throw is any throw to #13, and he has lived by that in his young career as a starting quarterback. If you have any Saints WR/TE not named Michael Thomas, sit them this week if you want to survive and advance.

