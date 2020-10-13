Game Balls from the Saints 30-27 Overtime Thriller Over the Chargers

The New Orleans Saints improved their record to 3-2 with a stirring 30-27 overtime win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. New Orleans had to overcome a 17-point deficit, a brilliant performance by Chargers rookie QB Justin Herbert, three frustrating special teams penalties, a slow start by their passing game, shockingly poor offensive play-calling on 3rd downs, and another lackluster performance from their secondary. The Saints outgained L.A. in total yardage, 408-350, but allowed the Chargers to convert 8 of their 17 3rd down chances.

Oct 12, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs after a catch against the Los Angeles Chargers during the fourth quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans got some key defensive stops in the second half to climb back into the game. They heavily pressured Herbert throughout the contest with their defensive line and LB Demario Davis. Cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who surrendered two scores, had a huge fourth-down overtime stop of Los Angeles WR Mike Williams to clinch the game.

Undrafted rookie WR Marquez Callaway contributed four receptions for the New Orleans offense and stepped in for the injured Deonte Harris and had a terrific evening returning punts and kickoffs. Alvin Kamara had another efficient night, with 74 yards receiving and 119 total yards, including a brilliant 28-Yd 4th quarter reception to set up the game-tying touchdown.

Oct 12, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) sacks Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the second quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY

While the Saints benefited from big plays from their stars in monumental moments, here are the biggest stars from their gutty win.

TREY HENDRICKSON, DEFENSIVE END

Oct 12, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) sacks Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the first quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY

Hendrickson continued his impressive start to the season. He had 1.5 of the team’s three sacks of Herbert, 3 QB hits, added a tackle for loss, and was a disruptive presence all evening. The fourth-year defensive end has already equaled his career-best with 4.5 sacks and 11 pressures this season. Defensive ends Cameron Jordan and Marcus Davenport, playing his first game of the year, were both able to pressure Herbert.

New Orleans also got disruptive performances from defensive tackles Sheldon Rankins, David Onyemata, and Shy Tuttle. The Saints knocked Herbert to the ground 12 times and rushed several other throws. The surprising Hendrickson continues to be the most disruptive force of this standout group upfront.

EMMANUEL SANDERS, WIDE RECEIVER

Oct 12, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (17) runs past Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyzir White (44) and linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. (56) during the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY

Sanders led all receivers in the game with 122 receiving yards on a career-high 12 receptions on 14 targets. After a slow start to his first season with the Saints, Sanders now has 18 catches for 215 yards in the last two contests. The 33-Yr old receiver has built excellent chemistry with Brees and has become a valuable weapon in the team's passing attack.

All-Pro WR Michael Thomas will be back in the lineup after the bye week after missing four games. Sanders has established himself as an effective option for Brees and will team with Thomas, RB Alvin Kamara, TE Jared Cook, and WR Tre'Quan Smith to give opposing defensive backs fits.

DREW BREES, QUARTERBACK

Oct 12, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) throws against the Los Angeles Chargers during the fourth quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY

After an awful opening two quarters, Brees trotted onto the field with two minutes left in the half and his team trailing by 17 points. He completed 5 of 7 passes for 50 on the ensuing drive, and after a ridiculous overturning of a scoring toss to Sanders, he dove over the top for a 1-Yd touchdown to close the halftime deficit to 20-10. Brees remained sharp in the second half and tied the game at 20 on a 41-Yd rainbow to Jared Cook early in the 4th quarter.

He again had to lead the Saints back after a go-ahead L.A. touchdown on another coverage breakdown by the secondary put the Chargers ahead 27-20 with just 3:34 remaining. Brees would complete 5 of 6 throws for 54 yards on that march, allowing Taysom Hill to tie the score at 27 with a scoring run with 52 seconds remaining.

Brees was 33 of 47 for 325 yards with 2 touchdowns (1 rushing) and an interception on the night. From that last drive of the 1st half, he completed 26 of his 31 throws for 282 yards and made big plays deep in a Chargers secondary that was daring the 41-Yr old Hall of Famer to beat them.

The comeback was the second largest of Brees' legendary career. He did it without Michael Thomas, and with his standout tackles Ryan Ramczyk and Terron Armstead struggling in pass protection. New Orleans may now be built to win games with offensive balance, and key plays from their defensive and special teams units. But on this night, against the franchise which originally drafted him, Drew Brees still proved capable of a championship-level performance.