As the 2020 NFL season approaches so does the release date of NFL fans most anticipated video game year in and year out, EA Sports' Madden.

EA Sports' Madden 21 releases on August 25, 2020, with BETA exclusively available now. EA Sports is leaking some of the top player and rookie ratings by position throughout the remainder of July in anticipation of the game's release. The website madden-school.com debuted the team's overall ratings on Madden 21. The New Orleans Saints team were graded as an 85 overall. The Saints' are the highest-rated team on Madden 21.

Every NFL team has three ratings - Offense, Defense, and Overall.

The New Orleans Saints Ratings

Offense: 88

88 Defense: 83

83 Overall: 85

The San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore Ravens, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Dallas Cowboys round out the game's top five rated teams.

NFC South Teams' Ratings

Tampa Bay: Offense: 84, Defense: 83, Overall: 83

84, 83, 83 Atlanta: Offense: 80, Defense: 79, Overall: 79

80, 79, 79 Carolina: Offense: 80, Defense: 76, Overall: 78

The Saints have three players rated in the top-ten on Madden 21. Those players are QB Drew Brees, WR Michael Thomas, and DE Cameron Jordan. Each player posted a rating over 90 overall.

For more overall reveals of your favorite Saints player's make sure to follow the Saints News Network on SI.com and the "EA Sports Madden 21 Ratings". A series shows and analyzes Saints players and their Madden ratings by position throughout July and August.

