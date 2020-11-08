The Saints Need a Decisive Win Over the Bucs

A decisive win on Sunday against the Buccaneers and change the Saints' narrative in the NFL going forward.

A poor showing will be a setback for a team like New Orleans, who is tracking in the right direction. The Saints have nine games left on their schedule including the Bucs game on Sunday. They cannot afford to walk off the field at Raymond James Stadium, crushed and demoralized from a loss against an NFC South foe.

The mistakes and mental lapses, untimely penalties, breakdowns in coverages, lack of execution, unbalanced play-calling, and missed assignments must end against the Bucs. Tom Brady is too savvy of an NFL player. So, is Brees.

Both quarterbacking legends are aware and sense the vulnerabilities of the opposition. The advantages this weekend for Brady are three-fold. 1. At home. 2. A confident team. 3. Their defense. They are young, fast, and agile—a great setup for a Bucs win or another defeat at the Saints' hands.

If New Orleans wants to make a statement and declaration to the NFL that they are Super Bowl contenders, they must win on Sunday. It has to be now. Defeating the Buccaneers will be an exclamation point for the Saints, with millions of NFL fans, players, coaches, and media closely watching this primetime contest.

Sunday could mark the final time these two legendary gunslingers will battle in the regular season. It also could encapsulate a historic moment in the battles between Drew Brees and Tom Brady. The two Ol' Vets are in a "tug of war" each week, fighting for the ever-changing all-time passing touchdown mark.

Also, with a win, Brees can hold serve and own the outright wins record (4-2 currently) against Brady. Not many quarterbacks can claim they have bested the six-time Super Bowl champion head-to-head. Still, they have a chance of meeting in the playoffs.

New Orleans' performance will set the tone for Sean Payton's team, which has yet to be consistent in all three game phases - offense, defense, and special teams. The special teams unit has performed well, but there are no excuses for the Saints offense on Sunday.

All of their playmakers - WR Michael Thomas, WR Emmanuel Sanders, WR Tre-Quan Smith, WR Marquez Callaway, WR/KR Deonte Harris, QB/WR/TE Taysom Hill, RB Alvin Kamara, RB Latavius Murray, and TE Jared Cook -will be locked-in, healthy, and ready for Payton and Brees' disposal. Not since their September opener against the Bucs will the New Orleans offense have "all hands on deck."

Most of the NFL pundits have already anointed and penciled-in the Bucs as the NFC representatives for Super Bowl 55 in Tampa next February. A New Orleans win can calm and quiet the Brady-Bucs chatter. There are still many casting doubts about the team's chances for a triumphant playoff march. There's no way of tip-toeing around this fact; the Saints need it to make a statement and make it definitive.

As many regular-season games as New Orleans have won in recent years, the playoffs have been disappointing. Can the Saints win when it counts? Can they focus and come out with one of those "New Orleans Football Team" types of wins Drew Brees and Sean Payton are known to have in years past? Are they ready to declare their candidacy for the NFC playoffs and Super Bowl 55 crown?

A compelling performance will be a game-changer for this team. Will the underdog Saints win?

We shall see.