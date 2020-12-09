Saints and the NFC Playoff Picture: Week 14

The Saints are in the postseason, and look to wrap up the division on Sunday and keep ahead of the Packers in the latest NFC Playoff picture.

The Saints became the first team to clinch a playoff spot in the NFL after what happened on Sunday. They took care of their own business, while getting a needed Bears loss to stamp their ticket for the postseason. The Chiefs also joined them after their win over the Broncos. Here's how the latest NFC playoff picture shapes out.

If the NFC Playoffs started today...

Saints (10-2) Packers (9-3) Rams (8-4) Giants (5-7) Seahawks (8-4) Buccaneers (7-5) Vikings (6-6)

In the Hunt

Cardinals (6-6)

Bears (5-7)

Lions (5-7)

49ers (5-7)

Washington Football Team (5-7)

Falcons (4-8)

Panthers (4-8)

Eagles (3-8-1)

Cowboys (3-9)

Matchups to watch: The Rams host the Patriots on Thursday Night Football, while the Bucs host the Vikings for a noon kickoff on Sunday. The Seahawks host the lowly Jets in one of six kickoffs in the afternoon, as they will pay close attention to what happens on Thursday. The Packers will travel to Detroit to take on the Lions and will play at the same time the Saints and Eagles do.

How the Saints can clinch the NFC South

NO win TB loss

The Saints are still firmly in control of the top spot in the NFC. They can clinch the division for a fourth straight time with a win over the Eagles or a Bucs loss.