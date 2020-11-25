NewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Saints and the NFC Playoff Picture: Week 12

Arguably, the Saints are in a best-case scenario in the NFC's playoff picture heading into Week 12 of the NFL season.
After what transpired in Week 11, the Saints are sitting pretty in the NFL playoff race with six weeks to go. Naturally, a lot can happen between now and then, but it's probably been a best-case scenario the way things have played out for Sean Payton's squad. Here's a glimpse at the latest NFC Playoff picture.

If the NFC Playoffs started today...

  1. Saints (8-2)
  2. Rams (7-3)
  3. Packers (7-3)
  4. Eagles (3-6-1)
  5. Seahawks (7-3)
  6. Bucs (7-4)
  7. Cardinals (6-4)

In the Hunt

  • Bears (5-5)
  • Vikings (4-6)
  • Lions (4-6)
  • 49ers (4-6)
  • Panthers (3-7)
  • Giants (3-7)
  • Washington Football Team (3-7)
  • Cowboys (3-7)
  • Falcons (3-7)

The Saints are in the driver's seat, sporting a 4-0 record in the NFC South and 7-1 record in the conference. They'll take on the Broncos at Empower Field in one of three late kickoffs, as Denver is one of the teams Payton hasn't won against. New Orleans is 2-9 against the Broncos lifetime. With Taysom Hill at the helm, the Saints got off to a good start without Drew Brees, and look to keep it going.

Matchups to watch: The other two late kicks on Sunday are somewhat important to New Orleans, as the Chiefs play the Bucs in what will easily be the game of the week. Also in the afternoon, the Rams host the 49ers. Remember that the NFL changed the playoff teams allowed this season, allowing just one bye week for the top seed and expanding to seven teams.

