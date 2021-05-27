Saints Odds, Point Spreads, and Totals for Every 2021 Regular Season Game

Vegas has New Orleans Saints as favorites in a majority of their 2021-22 regular season contests and a pick'em in one.

The New Orleans Saints are early favorites in nine of their 17 games, according to the oddsmakers at SuperBook Sports. VSIN published SuperBook Sports' odds projections for the entire 272 slate of games for the 2021-22 NFL regular season.

The New Orleans' odds will fluctuate this season. Several factors contribute to changes in the odds. Factors that will affect New Orleans are the stability at quarterback, player injuries and roster moves, weather, COVID-19 outbreaks, and other unforeseen issues.

Week 1: Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints (-3, 50.5)

Week 2: New Orleans Saints (-2.5, 47.5) at Carolina Panthers (NFC South)

Week 3: New Orleans Saints (PK, 47) at New England Patriots

Week 4: New York Giants at New Orleans Saints (-5.5, 47.5)

Week 5: New Orleans Saints (-1.5, 46.5) at Washington Football Team

Week 6: Bye Week

Week 7: New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks (-3, 48) (MNF)

Week 8: Tampa Bay Bucs (-2.5, 51.5) at New Orleans Saints (NFC South)

Week 9: Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints (-6, 50) (NFC South)

Week 10: New Orleans Saints at Tennessee Titans (-2.5, 49.5)

Week 11: New Orleans Saints (-3.5, 48) at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 12: Buffalo Bills (-1.5, 52) at New Orleans Saints (Thanksgiving)

Week 13: Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints (-3.5, 50) (TNF)

Week 14: New Orleans Saints (-3, 46.5) at New York Jets

Week 15: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Bucs (-7, 52)

Week 16: Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints (-3.5, 46.5) (MNF)

Week 17: Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints (-6.5, 48) (NFC South)

Week 18: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons (-1, 48) (NFC South)

*Data from VSiN

A couple of surprises were the Week 8 (Tampa Bay) and Week 18 (at Atlanta) games, where the Saints are the underdogs to NFC South rivals.

I project the Bucs and Saints will split games and avoid being swept by 'Tompa Bay' during the regular season.

On the road in Atlanta can be a challenging game, but how can the Saints be counted as an underdog unless they have wrapped up the division or have nothing to play for until the 2022 regular season.

Thanksgiving at home against the Bills is another questionable call by the bookies.

The Mercedes-Benz (for now) Superdome will be full of excited fans from the Who Dat Nation, stuffed and full of turkey, seafood, and gumbo.

I am not sure if the fourth-year Bills QB will ever experience a raucous atmosphere as he will face in November.

The 2021-22 regular season will be enjoyable for New Orleans Saints fans and bettors.

My predictions, 12-5, and hosting a NFC Wild Card opponent at home in January.

