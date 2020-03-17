Saints News Network
Home
Editorial
News
Game Day

Saints Free Agent Rumors: Saints make offer to LB Jamie Collins

Brendan Boylan

After agreeing to terms with, one of their own, DT David Onyemata the New Orleans Saints, are keeping their foot on the gas pedal early in free agency.  Per Saints reporter, Nick Underhill, the Saints have offered 2015 Pro-Bowl LB Jamie Collins a contract, but “work still needs to be done” to land Collins in the “Big Easy”.

During his first tenure in New England, the league saw Collins as one of the best young Outside linebackers in the league, collecting over 200 tackles and 9 forced fumbles over a two-year span. Collins, 30, was a Super Bowl Champion with the New England Patriots in 2014 prior to being traded to the Cleveland Browns during the 2016 season for a 3rd round pick that ultimately became the Saints in 2017 (Trey Hendrickson).

Collins’ first season in Cleveland was a memorable one, and the Browns rewarded his play with a four year, $50 million dollar contract. The following two years were ones to forget for Browns fans, collecting 30 losses in two years.  However, Collins’ play was consistent as he proved to be one of the best linebackers in the league yet again.  After recording over 100 tackles in the 2018 season, the Browns released Collins, and he returned to the Patriots for the 2019 season.

In the 2019 season, Collins had his best year to date. Collins made the case for being the best defensive player in the league over the first half of the 2019 season finishing the year with 7 sacks, 3 forced fumbles and 3 interceptions, leading the Patriots to one of the best defenses in football.

Jamie Collins’ Career Totals/Achievements

  • 576 - Tackles
  • 24.5 - Sacks
  • 16 - Forced Fumbles
  • 10 - Interceptions
  • 2015 Pro Bowl Selection
  • 2014 Super Bowl Champion

Fans, would you be excited to see Jamie Collins in the Black and Gold? Why or Why not?  Is bolstering the defense the best thing for the Saints to make a Super Bowl Run?  What other FA's would you like to see New Orleans go after?

Comment Below to interact with our writers!

Follow Saints News Network’s Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter at @btboylan.

Continue to follow all your Saints coverage through Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Comments

Editorial / Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 Saints free agency and rumor tracker

Keeping up with all of the rumors and free agency moves for the New Orleans Saints to begin the 2020 NFL season.

John Hendrix

Saints lock up one of their own, re-sign David Onyemata

The Saints are re-signing one of their own, as David Onyemata won't be testing the free agent market. It's tremendous news for New Orleans.

John Hendrix

Saints and Pelicans owner creates "Gayle Benson Community Assistance Fund"

Saints and Pelicans owner, Gayle Benson, creates "Gayle Benson Community Assistance Fund" amid COVID-19 pandemic

Brendan Boylan

New Orleans Saints Defensive Free Agent Predictions

What defensive players will the New Orleans Saints bring in to bolster their young and talented defense?  And, which current Saints free agents will be leaving?

Bob Rose

New Orleans Saints Offensive Free Agent Predictions

Who will the Saints add on the offensive side of the ball during free agency?

Bob Rose

by

Bob Rose

Wide Receiver Depth in 2020 NFL Draft - Mike Detillier

NFL Draft expert, Mike Detillier, evaluates the New Orleans Saints need for a wide receiver in the 2020 NFL Draft. Mike believes this class of wide receivers and their depth gives the Saints options in the first-round.

MikeDetillier

Saints React to NFL CBA and COVID-19

New Orleans Saints player reactions on the new approved CBA by the NFLPA this morning and the COVID-19 pandemic affects.

Kyle T. Mosley

NFL planning to operate business as usual this week

The new NFL league year is on schedule, and here's some of the happenings over the next week to keep in mind.

John Hendrix

3 Improvements for Players in new CBA

The NFLPA announced the new collective bargaining agreement ratified in a close vote of 1,019 (FOR) and 959 (AGAINST). Saints News Network wanted to share three reasons the CBA will benefit the current and former NFL players.

Kyle T. Mosley

NFL sets salary cap at $198.2 million for 2020

The NFL informed teams on Sunday that the salary cap for 2020 will be $198.2 million. The New Orleans Saints have roughly $7.5 million in space.

John Hendrix