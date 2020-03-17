Saints Free Agent Rumors: Saints make offer to LB Jamie Collins

After agreeing to terms with, one of their own, DT David Onyemata the New Orleans Saints, are keeping their foot on the gas pedal early in free agency. Per Saints reporter, Nick Underhill, the Saints have offered 2015 Pro-Bowl LB Jamie Collins a contract, but “work still needs to be done” to land Collins in the “Big Easy”.

During his first tenure in New England, the league saw Collins as one of the best young Outside linebackers in the league, collecting over 200 tackles and 9 forced fumbles over a two-year span. Collins, 30, was a Super Bowl Champion with the New England Patriots in 2014 prior to being traded to the Cleveland Browns during the 2016 season for a 3rd round pick that ultimately became the Saints in 2017 (Trey Hendrickson).

Collins’ first season in Cleveland was a memorable one, and the Browns rewarded his play with a four year, $50 million dollar contract. The following two years were ones to forget for Browns fans, collecting 30 losses in two years. However, Collins’ play was consistent as he proved to be one of the best linebackers in the league yet again. After recording over 100 tackles in the 2018 season, the Browns released Collins, and he returned to the Patriots for the 2019 season.

In the 2019 season, Collins had his best year to date. Collins made the case for being the best defensive player in the league over the first half of the 2019 season finishing the year with 7 sacks, 3 forced fumbles and 3 interceptions, leading the Patriots to one of the best defenses in football.

Jamie Collins’ Career Totals/Achievements

576 - Tackles

24.5 - Sacks

16 - Forced Fumbles

10 - Interceptions

2015 Pro Bowl Selection

2014 Super Bowl Champion

