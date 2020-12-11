Saints Pass Defense vs. Eagles Pass Offense

The New Orleans Saints sit in first place of both the NFC South and the conference with a 10-2 record and winners of nine straight games. They will try to make it ten in a row when they travel to take on the 3-8-1 Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday. The Saints have had some impressive moments during their winning streak, but their defense has elevated to an elite level.

New Orleans ranks first in the league in total defense, giving up only 307 yards per contest. They are in the top-10 in rush defense (2nd), yards per rush (1st), rushing touchdowns (1st) and points allowed (20/game, 4th). The Saints have been especially dominant over their last five games. During that time, opponents have scored just 44 points (less than 9 per game), scoring only two touchdowns in 20 quarters and converting a measly 26% of their 3rd downs.

Nov 18, 2018; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) makes an interception while defending Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor (13) in the first quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY

New Orleans has had a formidable run defense for the last three years, but their performance against the pass this season after some struggles early in the year has made this unit elite. The Saints rank 4th against the pass, surrendering 213 yards per game and 61% completion percentage to opposing quarterbacks. Those numbers have been even more impressive over the last five contests, when they've allowed only 176 yards per game through the air, 53% completion percentage, intercepting 9 passes, and recording 17 sacks.

Jan 13, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (9) reacts after scoring a touchdown against New Orleans Saints middle linebacker Alex Anzalone (47) and defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) during the first quarter of a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans will face off against an Eagles team that has been disappointing on offense. Philadelphia ranks 29th in total offense, averaging only 318 yards and 21 points per game. They are an abysmal 27th in 3rd down conversions and have turned the ball over 22 times, third-worst in the NFL. That includes a league-high 15 interceptions from QB Carson Wentz, who has completed only 57% of his attempts for 202 yards per game this season.

Nov 30, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) in action against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY

Coach Doug Pederson announced this week he is replacing the struggling Wentz with rookie 2nd round draft choice Jalen Hurts at quarterback, hoping to jump-start their 28th ranked passing attack. Hurts completed 5 of 12 passes for 109 yards with a touchdown and an interception in relief of Wentz against Green Bay last week, getting sacked three times. He has excellent mobility, a powerful arm, and showed improved accuracy during his senior season at Oklahoma.

Hurts will need that mobility with a questionable offensive line in front of him and against a New Orleans defense that brings heavy pressure on opposing passers. Philadelphia quarterbacks have been sacked an eye-popping 53 times this season. The Eagles have started ten different combinations along their line this season and have lacked both continuity and consistency. On Friday, the Eagles announced that Pro Bowl LT Jason Peters is out for the rest of the season. If Hurts is given time to throw, he has a talented group of receivers to target.

Eagles' Travis Fulgham (13) makes a reception while guarded by Dallas' Trevon Diggs (27) Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Lincoln Financial Field. Sports Eagles Cowboys Credit: USA TODAY

Second-year wideout Greg Ward leads the Eagles with 44 receptions and 4 touchdowns, but only has averaged eight yards per catch for 351 yards. Fellow second-year WR Travis Fulgham, a former 6th round draft choice, has had a breakout year with a team-high 467 yards and 4 touchdowns on 33 receptions. He has emerged as a viable downfield threat with good size and physicality.

Rookie 1st round pick WR Jalen Reagor has become a more consistent part of the offense in recent weeks and has 20 catches for 256 yards and a touchdown in seven games. Reagor is electric in the open field and has also taken over punt return duties. Veteran Alshon Jeffery is a bigger and more physical target who has only played the last four contests because of injury and has just two receptions, but can be an effective intermediate option.

The Eagles have an athletic trio of tight ends that give opposing defenses fits. Third-year TE Dallas Goedert is having his best season, catching 35 passes for 404 yards and 3 touchdowns with a team-high three outings of over 75 yards receiving in just eight games. Veteran Pro Bowler Zach Ertz has had a down year by his standards, catching only 26 passes for 209 yards and a score in seven games. Ertz is still a dangerous receiving option deep down the seam or in the middle of the field.

Jan 13, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (86) catches a pass against New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Demario Davis (56) during the second quarter of a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY

Richard Rodgers is an underrated two-way tight end who has 24 receptions for 345 yards and 2 touchdowns. Philadelphia running backs Miles Sanders and Boston Scott, who have a combined 40 catches for 303 yards, are effective check-down options in the open field.

New Orleans defensive coordinator Dennis Allen runs a scheme predicated on getting heavy pressure on the quarterback. The Saints have 36 sacks and 83 quarterback hits this season, 23 sacks in their last six games. Fourth-year DE Trey Hendrickson leads the team with a career-high 10.5 takedowns and 19 QB hits. Cameron Jordan has 6.5 and 20 pressures, playing back at his All-Pro form after a slow start. End Marcus Davenport (1.5 sacks, 12 pressures) has been in and out of the lineup with injuries, but is a disruptive force when on the field. Carl Granderson has added quality depth.

Nov 18, 2018; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) sacks Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the second quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY

The Saints have gotten consistent interior pressure from a deep unit of defensive tackles, forcing opponents to double-team inside and giving their edge rushers one-on-one matchups at times. David Onyemata, who has 6 sacks and 19 pressures, has been their most disruptive player inside. Tackle Sheldon Rankins (2 sacks, 8 QB hits) returns from a knee injury that sidelined him for four games. Malcom Brown, Shy Tuttle, and Malcolm Roach have supplied excellent depth at the position all season.

All-Pro LB Demario Davis, with 4 sacks and 14 pressures, has been a vital part of the team’s pass rush, but has also been outstanding in pass coverage. Davis, along with fellow linebackers Kwon Alexander and Alex Anzalone, have locked on to opposing tight ends and running backs to make them non-factors in the passing game. Their athleticism and the pass rush up front has allowed Dennis Allen to be more creative in his use of safeties Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and Malcolm Jenkins, who have been factors as blitzers and in coverage.

Saints Marshon Lattimore makes an interception during the NFC divisional playoff football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019 in New Orleans. Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019. CREDIT: USA TODAY

Gardner-Johnson has been a big part of an outstanding effort from this team's secondary after an uneven start to the year. Jenkins and FS Marcus Williams have been superb in deep coverage, eliminating the big play while making some of their own. D.J. Swearinger has also played well when asked to step in deep support.

Cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore and Janoris Jenkins are each playing at a high level and locking up the opposition's best wideouts. Lattimore has 1 interception and allows only 57% completion percentage when targeted. Jenkins has broken up a team-high 10 throws, is tied with Marcus Williams for the team lead with 3 interceptions, and allows only 54% completion rate when targeted. Both players have missed a couple games with injuries, but backups Patrick Robinson and P.J. Williams have played well when called upon.

Jan 13, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor (13) is tacked by New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Demario Davis (56) and cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) during the first quarter of a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY

Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson replaced the struggling Wentz with Hurts, hoping to spark a mistake-prone Eagles passing game. That will be a tough task against a top-ranked New Orleans defense. The Saints will look to rattle the rookie quarterback by bringing heavy pressure against an battered Philadelphia offensive line and lock onto their receivers at the line of scrimmage to not give Hurts any easy reads.

The Saints have shut down Hall of Fame quarterbacks Tom Brady and Matt Ryan twice each this season and have contained some of the league's deepest receiving units. Now facing a rookie quarterback in his first start and a struggling Philadelphia offense, New Orleans expects their same high level of defensive play this Sunday.