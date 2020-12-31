Saints Pass Defense vs. Panthers Pass Offense

The 11-4 New Orleans Saints finish their 2020 regular season with a road game against a division rival, the 5-10 Carolina Panthers. New Orleans has clinched the NFC South title, but can earn a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with a win along with a Green Bay loss and Seattle win. This is a rematch of a Week 7 game, when the Saints defeated the Panthers 27-24 at home.

The Saints enter the season finale with the NFL's 3rd ranked defense, giving up 310 yards per game. They have one of the league's most formidable defenses against the run, ranking 4th, and are also in the top-10 in points allowed and forced turnovers. It's the highest defensive ranking the team has had in ten years. Much of the reason for that has been the performance of their pass defense, which has been outstanding over the last two-thirds of the year.

Dec 29, 2019; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Will Grier (3) is pressured by New Orleans Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans ranks 5th against the pass, allowing 215 yards/game through the air and 60.6% completion percentage to opposing quarterbacks. The Saints have 13 interceptions and have shut down perennial Pro Bowl quarterbacks like Tom Brady and Matt Ryan twice, along with containing one of the other NFL ‘‘darlings'', Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs. Despite several big plays through the air against them early in the year, New Orleans has not surrendered a 300-Yd passer this season. They have allowed 28 touchdown passes, ninth-most in the league, contributing to the 30th ranking in red-zone defense.

The Saints take on a Carolina offense that ranks 20th in the NFL, averaging 351.6 yards and 22.9 points per outing. The Panthers have scored 30 points just three times this year, and only once in their last 11 games. Without the services of injured All-Pro RB Christian McCaffrey for all but three games, the Panthers rank just 21st in rushing production, 21st in 3rd down conversions, and 26th in red-zone efficiency. Even with their offensive struggles, the Panthers have some big-play threats in their passing attack that can swing the momentum of a game.

PANTHERS PASS OFFENSE

Oct 25, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) throws against the New Orleans Saints during the first quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY

Carolina's passing game ranks 17th in the league with an average of 243 yards/game. Former New Orleans backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has completed 69.7% of his throws with 15 touchdowns, 9 interceptions, and five outings of at least 275 yards passing. The 28-Yr old Bridgewater has shown good mobility and impressive accuracy on deep throws. The Panthers don't have a deep corps of receivers, but Bridgewater has three dangerous weapons to target.

Fifth-year wideout Robby Anderson has had the best year of his career in his first season with Carolina. Anderson has 92 receptions for 1,056 yards and 3 scores. He has six games with over 80 yards and 11 games with at least five catches. Anderson is an effective route runner underneath with the speed to make plays over the top but has been slowed by a groin injury in recent weeks.

Oct 25, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) catches a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the second quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY

Third-year WR D.J. Moore leads his team in yards per catch and has 61 receptions for 1,092 yards and 4 touchdowns. Moore is a big-play threat from anywhere on the field with his game-breaking speed. He has 14 catches for 300 yards in his last three outings against New Orleans, scoring 4 touchdowns in the last two meetings between these teams. Moore has seven games of over 90 yards receiving this season.

Wideout Curtis Samuel is Bridgewater's favorite target underneath and is often deployed out of the backfield or on screens. Samuel has 3 receiving scores on a career-high 70 receptions for 733 yards. Without McCaffrey, the Panthers have gotten little receiving production from their running backs. Mike Davis, who will probably miss this game with an ankle injury, leads the position with 59 catches but has just 373 yards. Another disappointment has been TE Ian Thomas, who took over the starting role after the offseason departure of Greg Olsen. Thomas has just 19 catches for 146 yards and a score in 15 games.

Dec 17, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) with the ball as New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) and outside linebacker Demario Davis (56) defend in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Much like with Bridgewater's predecessor Cam Newton, pass protection has again been a major issue for the Panthers and an underachieving offensive line. Carolina quarterbacks have been sacked 33 times this season, including 30 on Bridgewater, who has been under constant duress and sacked 11 times in the last three games. Injuries have forced the Panthers to start ten different combinations along their offensive line this year. Backup guard Michael Schofield will get the start at left tackle this week, the fourth player to see action at that important spot.

SAINTS PASS DEFENSE

Nov 24, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) and defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) and outside linebacker Demario Davis (56) celebrate after sacking Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen (7) during the fourth quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY

The Saints have 42 sacks and 106 QB hits this season, among the highest in the NFL. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson has had a breakout campaign and leads the team with a career-high 12.5 sacks, 24 QB hits, and 31 pressures.

Pro Bowl DE Cameron Jordan got off to a slow start but has 7.5 takedowns and 26 pressures. Hendrickson missed last week with a shoulder injury that has him questionable for Sunday, but Marcus Davenport and Carl Granderson have provided disruptive depth to Jordan and Hendrickson on the edge with a combined 4.5 sacks and 22 pressures.

New Orleans DT Malcom Brown has missed the last three games with a shoulder injury and could be back against the Panthers. Even without him, this defense has a deep corps of interior pass rushers. Fifth-year DT David Onyemata has a career-high 6.5 sacks and 22 pressures. He and Sheldon Rankins (1.5 sacks, 8 QB hits) force opponents to pinch pass protection inside, often leaving Jordan, Davenport, Hendrickson, or Granderson with single blocking along the edge. Tackles Shy Tuttle and Malcolm Roach have supplied excellent interior depth.

Dec 29, 2019; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Will Grier (3) gets hit as he passes the ball by New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Demario Davis (56) during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY

Coordinator Dennis Allen employs an aggressive scheme and will blitz an opponent in any situation. Linebacker Demario Davis has been an outstanding pass rusher for the team and has 4 sacks and 12 QB hits. Safeties Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and Malcolm Jenkins have also been terrific as blitzers, but Gardner-Johnson was placed on the Reserve-Covid list by the team earlier this week. The Saints also lost LB Kwon Alexander for the season with an Achilles injury. Linebacker Alex Anzalone will step back into a starting role to help Davis contain opposing tight ends.

Cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore and Janoris Jenkins also allow Dennis Allen to design aggressive game plans because of their ability to lock down the NFL's top wideouts. Lattimore, who earned his third Pro Bowl bid in four years, has an interception and allows just a 55.6% completion percentage when targeted. Jenkins is tied for the team lead with 3 interceptions and has surrendered only a 60% completion percentage when he is targeted.

Gardner-Johnson has provided outstanding coverage from the slot and his versatility will be missed. The Saints have veteran depth here with P.J. Williams and Patrick Robinson, who was activated from injured reserve earlier this week. Williams is also versatile enough to fill in at safety, where the team could be without both Gardner-Johnson and free safety Marcus Williams this week.

Credit: SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network

Marcus Williams has 3 interceptions and has been terrific in deep coverage over the second half of the year, eliminating the deep pass and providing a big-play threat for the defense. He missed last week's win over Minnesota with an ankle injury that could sideline him until the playoffs.

The Saints have allowed just four 100-Yd receivers this season, and only one in their last ten games. This secondary will be challenged against Carolina wideouts Robby Anderson, D.J. Moore, and Curtis Samuel, especially without Gardner-Johnson and Marcus Williams. Teddy Bridgewater completed 23 of 28 attempts for 254 yards and two scores when these teams met in October. Sixteen of those completions were to the aforementioned receivers. Moore (4 catches, 93 yards, 2 scores) and Anderson (6-74) caused the most damage.

Oct 25, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) during the fourth quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Getting pressure on Bridgewater is crucial to force him into hurried decisions and prevent Moore and Anderson from making plays down the field. The Saints sacked their former teammate just once earlier this year and hit him only twice. New Orleans may rest some of their injured players for a playoff run, but the team needs a win to secure at least a Number 2 seed and a home game in the second round with a wildcard victory. The Saints have one of the deepest defenses in the NFL. That depth and the disruption of a unit on a roll will be needed to contain the Carolina passing attack and go into the postseason on a high note.