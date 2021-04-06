Saints Who Could Make a Big Leap in 2021

The Saints are in somewhat unfamiliar territory without Drew Brees being around to lead the charge in 2021. However, with that comes some excitement for the future of New Orleans. While it is a considerable unknown, this looks be a team that will have to rely on their younger players to remain a contender in the league, especially after losing some veterans in free agency. Here's a look at some of the players who could make a big leap and have a larger role in the new season.

Adam Trautman

Both Jared Cook and Josh Hill are out of the picture, which makes it instantly the Adam Trautman show. He showed a lot of promise as a rookie, and the elements he brings to the offense can be very exciting to watch. Whether it's going to be Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill starting for the team, Trautman should see some targets come his way. Winston had O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate combine for 108 targets in 2019, hauling in 70 catches for 770 yards and 5 touchdowns. They also accounted for 44 first downs. Trautman could be in for a strong season of production.

Marquez Callaway

No Emmanuel Sanders means the Saints are back to finding a definitive answer for their No. 2 wide receiver spot. Marquez Callaway appeared in 11 games last season, starting in 3 contests for the team. His workload started in Week 4 against the Lions, as he notched the first catch of his career, and then turned it up a notch the following week against the Chargers (4 catches, 34 yards). He also had a considerable impact in the return game. In Week 6 against the Panthers, Callaway had his best and most memorable game of the year, catching 8 balls for 75 yards on 10 total targets. Callaway could push Tre'Quan Smith some, but figures to be no less than their No. 3 option right now.

Shy Tuttle

Sheldon Rankins and Malcom Brown are both out of the equation for the Saints defensive line, and their third-year undrafted find out of Tennessee should be first in line to start opposite of David Onyemata as the run-stopping nose tackle. Shy Tuttle appeared in 326 snaps on defense in 13 games. From an analytics standpoint, he graded out 33rd out of 125 interior defensive linemen with a 73.1 overall grade. Ryan Nielsen has a good track history of developing talent on the team's line, and Tuttle has the potential to be the next big one for the Saints.

Cesar Ruiz

Cesar Ruiz was drafted with the intention of battling it out with Erik McCoy for the center position, but the reality is that McCoy was playing so well there that it made it difficult for a transition. Ruiz had a rough start to the year, not really finding his groove and was often passed over in favor of Nick Easton. There was a rotation that started manifesting itself in-game at times, and then Ruiz found himself starting.

Without a doubt, Ruiz had a mixed bag in his first year, and he needs to do some quick growing to become the team's staple at right guard. He's had plenty of flashing moments, but it also came with growing pains. Look for him to have a better season and get some good tips from new offensive line coach Brendan Nugent and assistant Zach Strief.

Carl Granderson

Losing Trey Hendrickson and his 13.5 sacks was inevitable during the offseason. Prioritizing keeping Marcus Williams was definitely the right move, and now New Orleans needs to get that sack production elsewhere. A good start would be to have their starters Cam Jordan and Marcus Davenport produce, and there's some intrigue for what Tanoh Kpassagnon brings to the table. Carl Granderson could throw his name into the hat, as he looks to build off his 5-sack campaign from last season. He has some good moves in his repertoire, and could easily double his 291 snaps from 2020.

Stock Watch on Other Players