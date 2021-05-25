Saints Quarterbacks Receive Low Ratings By SiriusXM's 'Movin' the Chains

SiriusXM “Movin' the Chains” hosts Jim Miller and Pat Kirwan analyzed the New Orleans Saints quarterbacks and were not kind in their rating.

Kirwan rated the every current roster quarterback within the division and gave his projections for the 2022 NFL Playoffs.

The former NFL coach and front office executive didn't mince words nor pull any jabs when evaluating New Orleans quarterbacks.

Kirwan's ratings on New Orleans Quarterbacks:

Jameis Winston - 5

Taysom Hill - 5

Book - 1

Siemian - 0 (did not rate)

The New Orleans signal-callers rated an 11 out of 40 maximum score.

*The ratings were 0-10, 10 the best score per player.

AN ARGUMENT FOR WINSTON

Was Kirwan on the money or unfair?

He gave Winston a 5.

Relatively low for a previous starting quarterback in his second season with the Saints.

Often overlooked and understated is Jameis Winston's career. The former No. 1 overall pick is not a slouch at quarterback.

Most of Winston's critiques are subjective and lack statistical validity.

He passed for 19,737 yards in his first five seasons and 72 games played in Tampa Bay. Only Hall of Famer Peyton Manning had more yardage than Winston in the same period with 20,618 yards in 80 games.

The argument has been that Winston is a turnover magnet. Really? Manning overshadowed Winston with 100 interceptions (3.55%) on 1,749 attempts to Winston's 88 picks (3.45%) on 1,563 attempts in those first five seasons.

Jim Miller reflected on Winston's sack percentage rate as a problem.

Of the top twenty quarterbacks in their first five years, Russell Wilson (8.2%), Ryan Tannehill (7.5%), Marc Bulger (7.3%), and Cam Newton (7.1%), and Carson Wentz (6.7%) lead Winston's 6.2% sack rate.

In addition, Winston's 121 touchdowns rank seventh compared to Manning's (No. 1) 138 touchdowns.

The final argument is his 5,109-yard season in 2019 - a feat done by only eight quarterbacks in NFL history. Drew Brees exceeded the 5,000-yard plateau five times - no other quarterback has ever repeated the accomplishment.

AN ARGUMENT OF HILL

Taysom Hill does have to polish his act to become the stater in New Orleans. Kirwan also gave Hill a score of 5.

Hill, 30, was 3-1 as a starter when Drew Brees was on the mend from multiple fractured ribs.

The depth of Hill's work is not as extensive as Jameis Winston's.

Taysom has 94 completions for 1,047 yards (70.1%), four touchdowns, and three interceptions in his NFL career.

The rushing dynamic of Taysom Hill is what makes him special. His speed and strength add a different dynamic for the New Orleans offense. Nonetheless, it can become a liability.

When Hill injured his knee against Chicago in the 2021 NFC Wild Card game, the Saints' offense missed his off-schedule plays in the loss to Tampa Bay for the NFC Divisional Round.

Ball security is Hill's main Achilles. He fumbled ten times in 2020-21.

IAN BOOK

Kirwan gave Book a 1. The six-foot and 211 pound rookie quarterback passed for 8.948 yards on 728 completions (63.8% rate), 72 touchdowns, 20 interceptions, and a QBR of 147.0 for Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish's QB was 30-5 as a starter.

Odd side note: He sounds like Tom Brady. Listen to him. Scary.

TREVOR SIEMIAN

Trevor Siemian, 29, started 25 games for the Denver Broncos (24) and New York Jets (1). The Northwestern alum has 498 completions, 30 touchdowns, and 24 interceptions in his four-year NFL career.

Siemian is sacked often at a rate of 7.3, and his completion percentage is low at 59.2%.

I like Pat Kirwan and Jim Miller. Life after Drew Brees is scary for New Orleans. They are now another NFL team without an elite player leading their offense. Time will only tell if Winston, Hill, or another quarterback will steer the New Orleans Saints back to another Lombardi Trophy win. For now, we shall see.

