Saints-Raiders First-Half Report
Saints-Raiders first-half notes on the players, scoring, and injuries.
FIRST-HALF NOTES
1st Quarter
- Both teams opened the game with 3 and outs.
- Dalton was 2/3 for 8 yards in New Orleans' first drive.
- The first 1st down was from Raiders QB Carr to Hollins for 13 yards.
- New Orleans' defense clamped-down and stopped the Raiders on their 2nd possession. Carr was off-target on two consecutive passes. (8:15 1st qtr)
- Saints open with trips-left, Smith went into motion and Kamara rushed for 5 yards.
- Saints first 1st down was a Dalton to Hill connection for 11 yards.
- Taysom Hill rushes up the middle for 7 yards to the 46 yard line.
- Saints at the 24 of the Raiders. 30-yard strike to Rasheed
- Kamara's reception was short of the 1st down marker.
- Hill sneaks through traffic to the right and picks up the 1st down.
- 2nd and goal at the 3 yard line. Kamara glides into the end zone behind Erik McCoy's block.
- Saints uses a good mix of run and pass. Hill's runs were crucial.
SCORE: Saints 7, Raiders 0; 1:31 in the 1st QTR
Drive: 11 plays, 84 yards, 6:43 TOP
- Carr to his tight end for 11 yards. 1st down Raiders.
- 2nd and 5 from the 42, Jacobs would get within a yard of the 1st
END OF 1ST QTR: SAINTS 7, RAIDERS 0
Key 1st quarter stats
- Saints: 66 passing yards, 26 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown. 92 total offensive yards. 8:15 TOP
- Raiders: 27 passing yards, 24 rushing yards, 51 total yards, 6:45 TOP
- Marcus Davenport squashes a jet sweep to Adams.
- Raiders attempt a fake punt. Saints prevent the 1st down, and get an extra 15 yards on a chop-block penalty.
2nd Quarter
- Dalton's pass intended to Tre'Quan Smith was narrowly intercepted, but the Raiders player was out of bounds.
- 4th and 1 for New Orleans;
- Lutz FG attempt is good. 37 yards.
Saints 10, Raiders 0
Drive: 4 plays, 9 yards, 135
- Werner deflects Carr's pass and Tyrann Mathieu intercepts in Saints territory.
- 1st and 10 at the Raiders 45-yard line.
- Kamara up the gut for a 1st down.
- Next, Hill sweeps left for 11 yards.
- Saints into the red zone.
- False start, 1st and 15 at the 16 yard line.
- Kamara 16-yard TD reception.
Saints 17, Raiders 0; 7:15 in the 2nd qtr.
Drive: 6 plays, 45 yards, 3:54 TOP
New Orleans has capitalized off two-turnovers.
- Dalton to Olave is working for New Orleans.
- 2-minute warning
- New Orleans moving closer to the redzone. Well within Lutz' territory for a field goal.
- Alvin Kamara is having a solid first-half performance for New Orleans.
- 3rd and 1 at the Raiders 20-yard line.
- Timeout Raiders.
- 17 seconds before halftime.
- Dalton incomplete pass to Olave
- 38-yard field goal by Lutz is no good. Wide Right!
HALFTIME SCORE
Saints 17, Raiders 0
Saints Key Stats
- Dalton: 15/21, 142 yards, 1 TD, 105.7 Rating
- Kamara: 8 rushes, 31 yards, 1 TD; 8 catches, 54 yards, 1 TD
- Olave: 4 rec., 22 yards