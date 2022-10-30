Skip to main content

Saints-Raiders First-Half Report

Saints-Raiders first-half notes on the players, scoring, and injuries.

Saints-Raiders first-half notes on the players, scoring, and injuries.

FIRST-HALF NOTES

1st Quarter

  • Both teams opened the game with 3 and outs.
  • Dalton was 2/3 for 8 yards in New Orleans' first drive.
  • The first 1st down was from Raiders QB Carr to Hollins for 13 yards.
  • New Orleans' defense clamped-down and stopped the Raiders on their 2nd possession.  Carr was off-target on two consecutive passes. (8:15 1st qtr)
  • Saints open with trips-left, Smith went into motion and Kamara rushed for 5 yards.
  • Saints first 1st down was a Dalton to Hill connection for 11 yards.
  • Taysom Hill rushes up the middle for 7 yards to the 46 yard line.
  • Saints at the 24 of the Raiders.  30-yard strike to Rasheed
  • Kamara's reception was short of the 1st down marker.
  • Hill sneaks through traffic to the right and picks up the 1st down.
  • 2nd and goal at the 3 yard line.  Kamara glides into the end zone behind Erik McCoy's block.
  • Saints uses a good mix of run and pass.  Hill's runs were crucial.

SCORE: Saints 7, Raiders 0; 1:31 in the 1st QTR

Drive: 11 plays, 84 yards, 6:43 TOP

  • Carr to his tight end for 11 yards.  1st down Raiders.
  • 2nd and 5 from the 42, Jacobs would get within a yard of the 1st

END OF 1ST QTR:  SAINTS 7, RAIDERS 0

Key 1st quarter stats

  • Saints: 66 passing yards, 26 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown.  92 total offensive yards.  8:15 TOP
  • Raiders: 27 passing yards, 24 rushing yards, 51 total yards, 6:45 TOP
  • Marcus Davenport squashes a jet sweep to Adams.  
  • Raiders attempt a fake punt.  Saints prevent the 1st down, and get an extra 15 yards on a chop-block penalty.
Scroll to Continue

Read More

2nd Quarter

  • Dalton's pass intended to Tre'Quan Smith was narrowly intercepted, but the Raiders player was out of bounds.
  • 4th and 1 for New Orleans;
  • Lutz FG attempt is good. 37 yards.

Saints 10, Raiders 0

Drive: 4 plays, 9 yards, 135 

  • Werner deflects Carr's pass and Tyrann Mathieu intercepts in Saints territory.
  • 1st and 10 at the Raiders 45-yard line.
  • Kamara up the gut for a 1st down.
  • Next, Hill sweeps left for 11 yards.
  • Saints into the red zone.
  • False start, 1st and 15 at the 16 yard line.
  • Kamara 16-yard TD reception.

Saints 17, Raiders 0; 7:15 in the 2nd qtr.

Drive: 6 plays, 45 yards, 3:54 TOP

New Orleans has capitalized off two-turnovers.

  • Dalton to Olave is working for New Orleans.
  • 2-minute warning
  • New Orleans moving closer to the redzone.  Well within Lutz' territory for a field goal.
  • Alvin Kamara is having a solid first-half performance for New Orleans.
  • 3rd and 1 at the Raiders 20-yard line.
  • Timeout Raiders.
  • 17 seconds before halftime.
  • Dalton incomplete pass to Olave
  • 38-yard field goal by Lutz is no good.  Wide Right!

HALFTIME SCORE

Saints 17, Raiders 0

Saints Key Stats

  • Dalton: 15/21, 142 yards, 1 TD, 105.7 Rating
  • Kamara: 8 rushes, 31 yards, 1 TD; 8 catches, 54 yards, 1 TD
  • Olave: 4 rec., 22 yards

Pre-Game and Halftime (9)
Game Day

The Bayou Blitz Halftime Show - Raiders vs Saints

By Brendan Boylan
USATSI_19073849_168388561_lowres
News

Saints Injury Report: Mark Ingram

By Kyle T. Mosley
USATSI_14962731_168388561_lowres
Game Day

Week 8: Raiders vs. Saints Live Game Thread

By John Hendrix
USATSI_19206191_168388561_lowres
Game Day

Saints Inactives List Against Raiders: Adam Trautman, Carl Granderson Out

By John Hendrix
Pre-Game and Halftime (8)
Game Day

The Bayou Blitz Pre-Game Show - Raiders vs Saints

By Brendan Boylan
Alvin Kamara
News

Report: The Saints Aren't Shopping Alvin Kamara, No Plans to Trade Him

By John Hendrix
USATSI_19245782_168388561_lowres
Fantasy Football

Saints Fantasy Football: Start'em or Sit'em in Week 8

By Brendan Boylan
USATSI_14963057_168388561_lowres
Game Day

Saints Pregame Report: How to Watch and Follow the Week 8 Raiders Game

By John Hendrix