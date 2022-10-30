Saints-Raiders first-half notes on the players, scoring, and injuries.

FIRST-HALF NOTES

1st Quarter

Both teams opened the game with 3 and outs.

Dalton was 2/3 for 8 yards in New Orleans' first drive.

The first 1st down was from Raiders QB Carr to Hollins for 13 yards.

New Orleans' defense clamped-down and stopped the Raiders on their 2nd possession. Carr was off-target on two consecutive passes. (8:15 1st qtr)

Saints open with trips-left, Smith went into motion and Kamara rushed for 5 yards.

Saints first 1st down was a Dalton to Hill connection for 11 yards.

Taysom Hill rushes up the middle for 7 yards to the 46 yard line.

Saints at the 24 of the Raiders. 30-yard strike to Rasheed

Kamara's reception was short of the 1st down marker.

Hill sneaks through traffic to the right and picks up the 1st down.

2nd and goal at the 3 yard line. Kamara glides into the end zone behind Erik McCoy's block.

Saints uses a good mix of run and pass. Hill's runs were crucial.

SCORE: Saints 7, Raiders 0; 1:31 in the 1st QTR

Drive: 11 plays, 84 yards, 6:43 TOP

Carr to his tight end for 11 yards. 1st down Raiders.

2nd and 5 from the 42, Jacobs would get within a yard of the 1st

END OF 1ST QTR: SAINTS 7, RAIDERS 0

Key 1st quarter stats

Saints: 66 passing yards, 26 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown. 92 total offensive yards. 8:15 TOP

Raiders: 27 passing yards, 24 rushing yards, 51 total yards, 6:45 TOP

Marcus Davenport squashes a jet sweep to Adams.

Raiders attempt a fake punt. Saints prevent the 1st down, and get an extra 15 yards on a chop-block penalty.



2nd Quarter

Dalton's pass intended to Tre'Quan Smith was narrowly intercepted, but the Raiders player was out of bounds.

4th and 1 for New Orleans;

Lutz FG attempt is good. 37 yards.

Saints 10, Raiders 0

Drive: 4 plays, 9 yards, 135

Werner deflects Carr's pass and Tyrann Mathieu intercepts in Saints territory.

1st and 10 at the Raiders 45-yard line.

Kamara up the gut for a 1st down.

Next, Hill sweeps left for 11 yards.

Saints into the red zone.

False start, 1st and 15 at the 16 yard line.

Kamara 16-yard TD reception.

Saints 17, Raiders 0; 7:15 in the 2nd qtr.

Drive: 6 plays, 45 yards, 3:54 TOP

New Orleans has capitalized off two-turnovers.

Dalton to Olave is working for New Orleans.

2-minute warning

New Orleans moving closer to the redzone. Well within Lutz' territory for a field goal.

Alvin Kamara is having a solid first-half performance for New Orleans.

3rd and 1 at the Raiders 20-yard line.

Timeout Raiders.

17 seconds before halftime.

Dalton incomplete pass to Olave

38-yard field goal by Lutz is no good. Wide Right!

HALFTIME SCORE

Saints 17, Raiders 0

Saints Key Stats