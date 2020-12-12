Saints Run Offense vs. Eagles Run Defense

The 10-2 New Orleans Saints are aiming for their 10th consecutive victory when they head north this Sunday to visit the 3-8-1 Philadelphia Eagles. New Orleans has grabbed first place in the NFC and NFC South, thanks to a balanced attack on both sides of the ball. They have a stifling defense that ranks 1st in the NFL and a prolific offense that has averaged 28.9 points per game, fifth highest in the league.

Saints fans are familiar with watching a prolific offense under the guidance of head coach Sean Payton since he took over the franchise in 2006, but this team has rolled up yardage in different ways in 2020. A serious rib injury to quarterback Drew Brees will keep him sidelined for the fourth straight contest this Sunday, meaning they will line up Taysom Hill behind center again. Without Brees, New Orleans has dipped to 21st in passing offense, although Hill and the aerial attack have had some impressive moments.

Nov 18, 2018; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cre'von LeBlanc (34) at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Scott Clause/The Advertiser via USA TODAY NETWORK

The Saints still rank 12th in the league in total offense, averaging 382 yards per outing. They're also in the league's top-10 in 3rd down conversions and red-zone offense thanks to outstanding run/pass balance that keeps opposing defenses on their heels. Payton's crew has maintained their offensive success this season because they've beaten opponents up and imposed their will on them.

The New Orleans rushing attack averages 141 yards per game and 4.4 yards per rush, ranking 7th in the league. They've scored 20 rushing touchdowns, the highest in the NFL. The Saints have rushed for at least 110 yards in ten of their last eleven contests. With Brees out of the lineup in the previous three games, they've averaged 201 yards per game on the ground and scored eight rushing touchdowns.

Dec 6, 2020; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs for a first down against Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91) and linebacker Alex Singleton (49) during their football game Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers-USA TODAY NETWORK

The Saints now take on a 13th ranked Philadelphia defense that allows 347.1 yards per game, but the 25.6 points against them rank 19th in the NFL. They’ve held just one opponent under 20 points this season. The Eagles are 7th in 3rd down defense but only 23rd in the red zone. They forced only 11 turnovers this season, third-worst in the NFL.

Philadelphia has been poor against the run in 2020, ranking just 25th and allowing 129.9 yards per game on the ground. Five opponents have run for over 150 yards against them, and only three teams have surrendered more than the 17 rushing scores the Eagles have given up. Philadelphia has allowed five runners to gain at least 80 yards against them and has been prone to broken field big plays. The Eagles have given up 17 runs of over 20 yards this season.

Jan 13, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs against Philadelphia Eagles middle linebacker Jordan Hicks (58) and strong safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) during the third quarter of a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY

Second-year LB Alex Singleton leads the Eagles in tackles, followed by three of their defensive backs. Linebackers Singleton and Duke Riley have played well at the point of attack. Still, they are often vulnerable to misdirection, and LB T.J. Edwards ruled out of the game with a hamstring injury. Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox is one of the NFL's best at the position and is just as effective against the run as he is as a pass rusher. Ends Derek Barnett and Brandon Graham have been out of position often against the run this season, leading to rushing gaps off a tackle against opposing backs.

The Eagles have allowed 4.2 yards per carrying against opposing ball carriers. The entire unit has struggled against misdirection and poor tackling in the open field. They've been especially vulnerable to mobile quarterbacks, an area where Taysom Hill gives the Saints an enormous advantage over most teams. Hill has 362 yards rushing and five touchdowns this season, 178 of those yards and 4 scores over the last three weeks since filling in for Brees as starting quarterback.

Nov 18, 2018; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) runs while defended by Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cre'von LeBlanc (34) in the first quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY

Alvin Kamara is the Saints leading rusher with 673 yards and 9 touchdowns, averaging 4.7 yards per carry. Kamara is spectacular in the open field and a strong enough runner to pick up the tough yards between the tackles. Veteran Latavius Murray has been a lethal complement to the dynamic Kamara, rushing for 568 yards and 4 scores. Murray has the only 100-Yd rushing performance of the year, picking up 124 yards and two touchdowns against Denver two weeks ago.

The Saints are effective on the ground because of a bruising offensive line that dominates opponents at the point of attack. Center Erik McCoy is having an excellent campaign worthy of Pro Bowl consideration. McCoy and guards Andrus Peat, Nick Easton, and Cesar Ruiz have done a terrific job at not only opening initial holes but also creating cutback lanes for Kamara and Murray. Left tackle Terron Armstead should be back in the lineup after missing the last two games while on the Reserve-Covid list. He and RT Ryan Ramczyk set the edge for their talented runners to break plays off tackle into open space.

Jan 13, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs past Philadelphia Eagles free safety Avonte Maddox (29) during the third quarter of a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY

The weather forecast in Philadelphia this Sunday calls for unseasonably warm temperature and little chance of participation. Still, the Saints have put extra emphasis on their ground game with Taysom Hill at quarterback. The three-headed rushing attack of Kamara, Hill, and Murray could have a big day against a Philadelphia defense that has been inconsistent against the run.