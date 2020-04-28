Saints UDFA Profile:  Calvin Throckmorton, Offensive Lineman

New Orleans did sign very good undrafted free agents immediately after the close of the 2020 NFL Draft. Most are aware the Saints have a proclivity to find draft gems in undrafted free agents. Former Saints RB Pierre Thomas and All-Pro Return Specialist Deonte Harris are two of the team's undrafted free agent stars in team history. The Saints News Network will profile a few potential UDFA studs in New Orleans.

Nov 23, 2019; Tempe, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Calvin Throckmorton (54) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

WHO IS THROCKMORTON?

Calvin Throckmorton is an offensive lineman, specializing in the offensive tackle position. During his school days at Newport High School in Bellevue, Washington and the consensus three-star state prospect recruited to the University of Oregon in 2015. He red-shirted his freshman season and started 52 consecutive games for the Ducks.

WHY DID THE SAINTS WANT THROCKMORTON?

Versatile Lineman: Throckmorton has played 4 out of 5 offensive line positions for the Oregon Ducks, according to Oregon Live. In 2018, he was the only FBS offensive lineman to start at four positions (RT, C, RG, LT).

Throckmorton has played 4 out of 5 offensive line positions for the Oregon Ducks, according to Oregon Live. In 2018, he was the only FBS offensive lineman to start at four positions (RT, C, RG, LT). PrimGrades: PFF said of Throckmorton "he's graded well with pass-blocking grades above 85.0 in each of the past three years and overall grades above 70.0 all four years as a starter."

PFF said of Throckmorton "he's graded well with pass-blocking grades above 85.0 in each of the past three years and overall grades above 70.0 all four years as a starter." Strong Pass Blocker: Allowed just one sack over his final 3,224 snaps (45 games), including 1,602 in pass protection, according to the Go Ducks website.

Allowed just one sack over his final 3,224 snaps (45 games), including 1,602 in pass protection, according to the Go Ducks website. Dependable Starter: For four years, he started 52 consecutive games for the Ducks. Coach Payton believes the best ability is availability. Positions played and the number of times he started; RT–41, LT–5, RG–3, C–3.

For four years, he started 52 consecutive games for the Ducks. Coach Payton believes the best ability is availability. Positions played and the number of times he started; RT–41, LT–5, RG–3, C–3. Size: 6-5, 317 lbs. (You cannot teach speed and size.)

Feb 26, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Calvin Throckmorton during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

THE CONS ON THROCKMORTON

He’s not a great athlete. He is a really good player. Sometimes you get caught up in that mix. But his versatility is a huge plus for him. Mike Detillier, Saints News Network

"The problem for Throckmorton is that for all his contact balance and diligence to play under control, his lower body stiffness and lack of functional quickness permeates his play in both the run and pass and will be much more pronounced on an NFL offensive line...physical limitations might make him no better than a replaceable backup." Lance Zeirlein, NFL Network

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM THROCKMORTON?

New Orleans offered a large UDFA contract Throckmorton. The agreed terms are a guaranteed base of $110K and a signing bonus of $12,500. This is a strong commitment from the Saints in an undrafted free agent. The Saints get another versatile player on an veteran offensive line. The backup competition with Throckmorton, Will Clapp, Nick Easton, Cameron Tom, and possibly Larry Warford or Cesar Ruiz will be fierce at training camp.

ROOKIE PROJECTION

Backup Offensive Lineman or Practice Squad Candidate. Since New Orleans heavily invested in Throckmorton as a UDFA and unless he has a poor training camp, he will be a backup in the regular season.