Saints Unanswered Points: Dennis Allen's 'Offensive Decision'

Saints and NFL fans are weighing in on New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen's "offensive decision" to start Andy Dalton over Jameis Winston for the Raiders contest. Many are perplexed by the points of reasoning for Allen staying with Dalton, who has a 1-3 record as the starter - Jameis Winston is 1-2. The NFL can be a cruel wake-up call for players and coaches alike. Years ago, an old mentor wisely told me that "we are judged on our production," and in the NFL, your availability.

Fair or not, Allen is the head coach, and he is and will face judgment on his decisions and the team's production. Just as the pendulum of harsh reality swung Jameis' direction, it too could find its way toward the coaches.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

DENNIS ALLEN'S POINT

On Wednesday, Allen said it was an "offensive decision" to New Orleans media. "And what I mean by that is in the last four weeks, again, we're one of the top offenses in terms of moving the ball, we're one of the top offenses in terms of scoring points. And that's really the name of the game."

The four games Dalton has subbed for the injured Winston have produced 946 passing yards (63.4% completions), seven touchdowns, and four interceptions. Against Arizona, Dalton threw two pick-sixes and another poorly thrown red zone interception after a 15-play drive.

So how does Allen support the decision-making of Dalton when Winston is deemed healthy enough to return to game action? He pencils him in as the starter against the Raiders and the foreseeable future.

"Jameis is back healthy right now. We're gonna go with Andy as we sit here right now. And if we continue to play well offensively and move the ball offensively, Andy will stay in there," Allen noted.

Like reporters, Saints fans were astonished by the announcement. Most coaches will never candidly divulge the behind-the-scenes reasons for their rationale.

Sep 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) is tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

JAMEIS WINSTON'S INJURIES POINT

Week 1 at Atlanta: Winston suffered four broken L1 through L4 vertebrae but still led a 27-26 comeback victory by connecting on 23/34 attempts for 269 yards and two touchdowns.

Week 2 vs. Tampa Bay: Winston plays through the broken back pain versus his old team. A source tells Saints News Network that Jameis also had a "ruptured peroneal tendon," received treatment, and continued to play in the 20-10 loss. He was 25/40 for 236 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions. Winston was noticeably off-target on most of his passes. Yet, Allen played Jameis and kept him in the contest.

Week 3 vs. Carolina: Allen starts Winston again and has a subpar performance in the 22-14 defeat. Furthermore, the QB has a torn foot-ankle tendon and broken bones in his back; however, you deem Winston healthy to play.

The unanswered point is why Winston was allowed to play after Week 1 is a conundrum. Injuries are a part of the NFL, but where is the NFL or NFLPA in this matter, especially after the uproar over how Miami handled Tua? Winston's reward for putting his health on the line is met with quiet empathy.

Oct 20, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) throws in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

UNDERLYING PRODUCTION POINT(S)

Week 4 to 8: Dalton (1-3) is the starter, averages 236.5 yards, 1.75 touchdowns, and one interception per game. Losses to Minnesota, Cinncinati, and Arizona. Winston (1-2) averages 286 yards, 1.3 touchdowns, and 1.7 interceptions per game.

The offense after Week 3 was more effective on an improved rushing attack of 111, 235, 228, and 85 yards. Thus, the increase in scoring is at 25, 29, 26, and 34 points in those weeks with Dalton.

Allen has correlated the scoring and production to Dalton improving the Saints' offense. Carmichael changed his early-season playcalling and began including more of Kamara and Taysom Hill- a point that should be emphasized in New Orleans' increased production explanations.

In fairness to Winston and Dalton, each had to perform without the full complement of the receiving corps. The injuries to Thomas, Landry, and Trautman, including a game with Olave, made New Orleans' game plans more creative. Tre'Quan Smith, Marquez Callaway, and Juwan Johnson have stepped up their contributions, which showed in the stats columns.

Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen in postgame press conference following defeating the Seattle Seahawks; Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, Saints News Network

ALL POINTS CONSIDERED

Nevertheless, for New Orleans to maintain its pace in a lukewarm NFC South, they must run a string of wins together, starting with the Raiders. Whether the signal-caller is Dalton or Winston, both quarterbacks are prone to turnovers this season at 1 per game. The NFL could be labeled the "NOT FAIR LEAGUE," regardless, the Saints won't succumb to excuses.

Since Dennis Allen spoke of production, hopefully, his decision will produce the wins New Orleans needs to have a postseason chance.

We shall see.