Saints Unanswered Points Going Into Final Games, 2023 Draft

It may be time to look ahead for Saints fans and the team. There are 150 days before the 2023 NFL Draft. Are the New Orleans executives, Mickey Loomis and Jeff Ireland, already setting the draft board sans a first-round pick?

November 27, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen watches against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Ironically, the Saints exchanged their first-round spot with the NFC's best team, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Should the season end today, New Orleans would sit at No. 7 overall and have the No. 38 (2nd), No.73 (3rd), No. 110 (4th), No. 144 (5th), No. 227 (7th), and No. 259(7th comp.) selections.

Could the Saints find a franchise quarterback in the 2nd round? Yes. San Diego drafted Drew Brees in the second round. However, Brees had to evolve into the quarterback Saints fans grew to love.

The 2022-23 Saints season has been plagued with misfortunes leading to the current 4-8 record. New Orleans is at the bottom of the NFC South. Let that sink into your spirit.

Take your pick to what contributed to New Orleans' poor record. Whether it's the injuries, untimely penalties, questionable referee calls, or puzzling coaching decisions, this is an inconsistent football team in the Big Easy.

Benson and Loomis may be opposed to making year-end wholesale changes. Thus, strongly expect another season of Dennis Allen as the head coach.

November 27, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) passes the football against San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

MORE UNANSWERED POINTS

Jameis Winston remains under contract for 2023-24. Is the relationship between him and Allen salvageable? Would Allen prefer to re-sign Andy Dalton? Could a new offensive staff and strategy change help the Saints and resolve their current inconsistencies? What's next for Alvin Kamara and his legal matters? Would the NFL suspend the star running back if settlements are reached? How will they handle Michael Thomas? The annual question: How will Mickey Loomis and Khai Harley maneuver the 2023 salary cap issues?

The list is long for New Orleans.

Even if the Saints go on a five-game win streak to end the season, would they qualify for the postseason? If so, how deep could they go into the NFC playoffs?

We shall see.