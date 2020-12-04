Saints X-Factors: Week 13

The New Orleans Saints (9-2) are set to do battle for the second time this season against the Atlanta Falcons (4-7). In the first matchup between the bitter rivals, in Week 11, Taysom Hill made his first NFL start at quarterback. He led the way for the Saints offensively racking up nearly 300 total yards and 2 scores in the Saints 24-9 victory. This time around the Saints have a potential playoff berth on the line and will lean on these X-Factors to lead them to a ninth consecutive victory.

OFFENSIVE X-FACTOR: QB TAYSOM HILL

© Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Following a lackluster passing performance in Week 12, Saints QB Taysom Hill is in search of a bounce back week against the Atlanta Falcons, a team he defeated just two weeks ago. In his first NFL start, Hill had the Saints' offense humming completing 78% of his passes and rushing for 2 second half TDs and in order for the Saints to come out on top in Week 13, Hill will need to put up a similar performance against the familiar foes.

Atlanta ranks in the bottom five of the league in total defense, but are coming off perhaps their best game of the season as a group against the Raiders. Seeking revenge and having seen Taysom Hill as an NFL starter before, Atlanta's defense could prove to be a handful for the Saints' offense on Sunday.

Hill's athleticism will only go so far, take last week's passing struggles as an example. The Swiss Army Knife will need to grow in his timing and decision-making to make the leap to becoming an NFL starter and there is not better opponent, on paper, to have to re-kindle some confidence than the Falcons 31st ranked pass defense.

DEFENSIVE X-FACTOR: CB MARSHON LATTIMORE

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Through his first four NFL seasons, 2017 Defensive Rookie of the Year Marshon Lattimore has a reputation for playing up to or down to his level of competition. The former Ohio State standout has locked up some of the best wide-outs in the NFL but has then struggled against non Pro-Bowl caliber receivers. This week, the Falcons could be without All-Pro WR Julio Jones, who did not practice Thursday, so which Lattimore will show up Sunday afternoon?

A New Orleans fan favorite, Lattimore heads into Week 13 with one interception on the season and finds himself among the NFC leaders for Pro-Bowl votes at the cornerback position. With his game, along with the entire defensive unit, on the rise a set back against Atlanta would be a back-breaker. Regardless of what wide receiver trots out for the Falcons on Sunday, “Lockdown Lattimore” needs to be at his best against a top-5 passing attack.

Just two weeks ago, the Saints defense forced Matt Ryan into one of his least memorable games of 2020, forcing 2 picks and sacking him 8 times. If the Saints can re-create the constant pressure from the D-line, it will only help a secondary that will likely be without CB Janoris Jenkins and potentially set up Lattimore for his first interception in 2 months.

WILD CARD X-FACTOR: RB LATAVIUS MURRAY

© Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Since Taysom Hill stepped in as the Saints starting QB in Week 11, RB Latavius Murray has seen an uptick in almost every statistical category. Coming off of a season high 19 carries for 124 yards and 2 touchdowns, the 7-year NFL veteran appears to have found a role as the closer for the Saints. His aggressive running style and ability to evade tackles at the line of scrimmage and the second level have allowed Murray to become the team's work horse and take some load off of RB Alvin Kamara, who is dealing with a nagging foot injury.

Murray's value to the Saints' offense is undervalued and overshadowed by the stellar play of Alvin Kamara but the 2016 Pro-Bowl selection is in the middle of playing his best ball of the season and does not appear to be slowing down. Against the Falcons look for more hard-nosed running from Murray especially in the fourth quarter.

