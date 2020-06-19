The "Why's and Why Nots" of Jamal Adams in a Saints uniform will be - let's just say - DIFFICULT.

The Jamal Adams vs. New York Jets is getting tense. The charismatic and incredibly talented strong safety has requested a trade from the Jets. Contract talks have come to an impasse for Adams. Why? The 3-year All-Pro desires a contract extension offered from New York before the 2020 season begins. While Jets GM Joe Douglas has publicly professed his admiration and desire to keep Adams with the club, his slow pace has troubled their star player. Douglas does not believe yielding to Adams's contract demands is in the best interest of the franchise. Question: What does this have to do with the Saints? I'm glad you asked. Saints fans are tweeting and Facebooking about bringing Adams back home to Louisiana. Let's examine a few reasons "why" and "why not" the Saints should trade for the Jets All-Pro Safety, Jamal Adams.

New Orleans would love to have someone of Adams' potential in a Saints uniform. He is an elite performer as a Strong Safety in the NFL. Does Mickey Loomis have enough resources to package a deal for the enigmatic Adams? Plus, here a few additional issues to consider if a trade were to commence.

Dec 17, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams (33) forces a fumble by New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandon Coleman (16) during the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Saints defeated the Jets 31-19. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

THE WHY NOTS

Why it wouldn't make sense for the Saints to trade for S Jamal Adams:

RESOURCES?

Will the Saints part with a #1 draft choice to get Jamal Adams? One draft pick would possibly be the lowest of the expectations from Jets' GM Douglas. Multiple future draft choices and possible player(s) could be a part of a transaction. The only other talent in New Orleans for the Jets would be RB Alvin Kamara. Other players could be FS Marcus Williams, DE Marcus Davenport, DT Sheldon Rankins, WR Tre'Quan Smith, and QB Taysom Hill as possible talents of interest for New York. Currently, none would make sense for Loomis to depart with ahead of this already complicated season. In years prior, the Saints have negotiated puzzling deals. In the long-term, those agreements have become smart and positive moves for the franchise.

MONEY

OTC website has the current cap space for the New Orleans Saints at $8,887,161. If traded, Adams will request a new contract from his new team. GM Mickey Loomis and VP of Football Operations Khai Harley have brought in expensive free-agents with creative contracts over the years. Case in point is the recent Jameis Winston contract. It was a strategically shrewd maneuver by New Orleans to acquire a starting NFL QB at a backup price for one-year. However, a deal with Adams could have other ramifications. Keep in mind, the Saints still have to address RB Alvin Kamara, RT Ryan Ramczyk, and CB Marshon Lattimore's contracts over the next two years.

MALCOLM or MARCUS

Who will leave or switch positions? At the moment, Malcolm Jenkins occupies the Strong Safety position for the Saints. After Jenkins' acquisition in free agency, the need for his veteran leadership is desperately necessary for DC Dennis Allen's unit. Versatility has been the theme for the Saints. Marcus Williams has been roaming in the team's secondary as their Free Safety for the past three seasons. Do you include him in the trade package to the Jets? If not, where would he fit? Would Adams become a Free Safety in the exchange?

CGJ

Can Chauncey Gardner-Johnson be pushed further down the depth chart if New Orleans brings in Adams? After his successful rookie campaign, Gardner-Johnson's 2020 season comes with high expectations. Will the combination of Adams and Jenkins allow CGJ to grow as a Safety, or could his growth become stunted as a result?

Dec 17, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) catches a pass over New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams (33) during the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Saints defeated the Jets 31-19. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

THE WHYS

Why it would make sense for the Saints to trade for S Jamal Adams:

PRODUCTION

In three seasons and 46 games, Adams has 2 INTs, 2 TDs, 25 Passes Defended, 6 Forced Fumbles, 4 Fumble Recoveries, 273 Tackles (210 solo/63 assists), 12 Sacks, 25 QB Hits. Compared to Saints FS Marcus Williams in 3 seasons and 46 games - 10 INTs, 1 TD, 23 Passes Defended, 2 Forced Fumbles, 1 Fumble Recovery, 187 Tackles (148 solo/39 assists), 1 Sack, and 1 TFL.

GAME CHANGER

Adams is punishing hitter and a sure tackler. QBs are aware of his presence on the field. He affects the manner offensive coordinator scheme a game-plan.

LSU Star Power

The Bayou Bengals faithful will have someone in the Black and Gold to cheer for on Sundays close to home. Bringing Jamal Adams to the Big Easy will help not only the team's defense, but tighten the connection with LSU fans. It will be great for business and marketing opportunities for the Saints.

HALL OF FAME POTENTIAL

It is still early in his career, but Adams has that "it" factor. The personality, game intelligence, and instincts to make plays. I watched and listened to him with Deion Sanders as they covered the Defensive Backs during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine for the NFL Network. He already knows and understands the game. He went man-to-man with Prime covering the players' techniques and how they can improve their skills. If you place Adams in a system with HC Sean Payton, DC Dennis Allen, and DB Coach Aaron Glenn molding and shaping his career, he could see his career trajectory pointing towards Canton, Ohio. He reminds me of a Ronnie Lott and Sean Taylor hybrid.

According to Spotrac, the Jets will allot for $7,172,332 in cap space for Jamal Adams' contract in 2020. They picked up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract for $9,860,000 in 2021. Adams will become a UFA if he is not offered a new deal before 2022. However, the Jets or his new team could add a year with a franchise tag. The franchise tag scenario seems unlikely. Consider this; why would the Jets or even a new team risk having Adams continue playing unhappily under his original contract?

In the long-run, a deal for Adams could be too expensive. First, their pocketbooks will be lighter, cap space will become tighter, and the cost of losing talented role players for New Orleans will be higher. Also, Adams did not include the New Orleans Saints on his "wish list" of teams he prefers to land. Having Adams in the Saints' defensive backfield would be great for Dennis Allen's squad, but let's face reality, the dollars won't make sense. Financially the team is limited. Adding more limitations for the next few seasons will create more problems for the team. Nevertheless, knowing the Saints front-office, we can never say never to any possible deal, right?