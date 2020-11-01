It is not a secret to fans, players, coaches, and opposing teams. The New Orleans Saints' secondary is struggling this season.

The Saints have allowed quarterbacks to complete 67% of their attempts. The 17 touchdown passes allowed in 2020 are the most by a defense in the league.

Cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore and Janoris Jenkins have been inconsistent, but each is capable of shutting down the opposing top receivers. Depth at this position has also been rightfully questioned, as we’ve watched both Patrick Robinson and P.J. Williams get victimized repeatedly by opposing wideouts.

However, the biggest point of weakness in this New Orleans defense this season is the play at the safety position. Free safety Marcus Williams and strong safety Malcolm Jenkins have been the poster boys for the poor tackling, poor decisions, awful communication, and abysmal coverages that have plagued the whole secondary this season.

While some talented safeties are available as free agents, remember that the NFL trade deadline is this Tuesday. Last week, I identified Minnesota Vikings safeties Harrison Smith and Anthony Harris as potential trade targets if New Orleans would look to make a move. Another major upgrade at the safety position could also be available from the league's biggest media market, free safety Marcus Maye of the New York Jets.

Dec 22, 2019; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets safety Marcus Maye (20) intercepts a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Samuels (38) during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY

Maye was a 2nd round pick of the Jets out of Florida in 2017. He was the 39th overall selection, just three picks ahead of Marcus Williams, who the Saints drafted out of Utah with the 42nd pick. Maye started every game of his rookie year, intercepting two passes, breaking up two, forcing a fumble, and collecting 79 tackles. Injuries limited his second season to just six games, but he still had an interception, half a sack, forced a fumble, and broke up two passes.

He returned to start all 16 games in 2019, intercepting a pass, breaking up 7 throws to tie for the team lead, and gathering 65 tackles. Maye has been one of the few bright spots for a winless Jets team in 2020, breaking up 4 passes, forcing a fumble, sacking the quarterback twice, and collecting a career-high 3 tackles for loss.

Oct 18, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New York Jets free safety Marcus Maye (20) intercepts the a pass intended for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Preston Williams (18) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Maye has surrendered a 56% completion percentage when targeted over the last three seasons and has allowed only 8.7 yards per completion this year. At 27 years old, he is a terrific athlete with an elite range as a deep safety, showing good decision-making and outstanding anticipation. Maye has also shown the ability to slide into the slot to take on a receiver in man coverage. He has exhibited leadership traits on a team that’s struggled amid the chaos and dysfunction of an 0-7 season.

Nov 17, 2019; Landover, MD, USA; Washington Redskins wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) makes a catch over New York Jets free safety Marcus Maye (20) during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY

The Jets have already been sellers before the trade deadline. They traded star safety, Jamal Adams, to Seattle before the season, then released RB Le'Veon Bell two weeks ago after failing to trade him. In the last two weeks, New York has dealt defensive starters Steve McLendon and Jordan Willis, with several more of their players on both sides of the rumored to be on the trading block.

Maye's rookie contract expires at the end of this year, and I expect him to be one of the higher paid players at the position in free agency this offseason. The Jets have already shown that they are again in rebuilding mode, so they are unlikely to bring Maye back to the team. Because of his pending free agency, a team like the Saints could possibly acquire Maye for a mid-round draft choice.

Dec 22, 2019; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets free safety Marcus Maye (20) intercepts a pass in front of cornerback Brian Poole (34) and cornerback Arthur Maulet (23) during the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY

New Orleans has made moves this offseason to prove that they are ‘‘all in'' for a championship pursuit of what will probably be the last season for quarterback Drew Brees. Marcus Williams will also be a free agent at season’s end, and Malcolm Jenkins has experienced a steep decline. New Orleans head coach Sean Payton and General Manager Mickey Loomis have little concern for 2021 free agents at the moment. If this franchise is in contention for a title this year, a trade for a player like Marcus Maye will fortify the weakest area on one of the NFL's most powerful teams.