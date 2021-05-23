Will Shy Tuttle Step Up to Continue the Saints Defensive Interior's Dominance in 2021?

Undrafted defensive tackle Shy Tuttle has been a key contributor for the New Orleans defense over the last two seasons. Can he step up and make up for a few big losses on the Saints defensive line this offseason?

The New Orleans Saints had the NFL's deepest crew of defensive tackles in 2020.

Their interior depth allowed the defensive line to stay fresh late in games and gave them a decided advantage up front.

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) is tackled by New Orleans defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (99). Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY

In the offseason, New Orleans' defensive front took a hit when they lost defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins to the Jets in free agency.

Later, the team traded run-stuffer Malcom Brown because of salary cap issues.

New Orleans has star defensive tackle David Onyemata returning but didn't add another interior defender in free agency or the draft outside of promising undrafted rookie DT Lorenzo Neal, Jr.

The New Orleans Saints have been extremely fortunate the last three seasons by finding undrafted rookie contributors at the defensive tackle position.

Without Rankins and Brown, the Saints will count on one of those finds for significant production in 2021.

SHY TUTTLE, DEFENSIVE TACKLE

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (99) tackles Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33). Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook -USA TODAY

Shy Tuttle, 25, joined New Orleans as an undrafted rookie from Tennessee in 2019.

He was superstar running back Alvin Kamara's college teammate for two seasons in Knoxville.

He quickly carved out a spot in the rotation as a rookie and made an immediate impact.

In his first season with the Saints, Tuttle appeared in every game and recorded two sacks, six pressures, and four tackles for loss among his 21 total stops while playing in 32% of the defensive snaps.

Tuttle also supplied one of the biggest highlights of the 2019 season when he made an acrobatic interception of a Matt Ryan pass during a 26-18 Thanksgiving victory.

Better yet was how the big man stiff-armed and plowed over the Falcons signal-caller during his interception return.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws an interception to New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (99). Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Tuttle had a quieter sophomore campaign in 2020 but was still a key part of a menacing interior rotation.

Despite being inactive for three games, he still played in 31% of the defensive snaps.

He didn't register a sack on the season but recorded three pressures while gathering a career-high 31 tackles, including 3 for loss.

Tuttle's run defense has improved in each of his first two years.

New Orleans will rely on his maturation with the absence of elite run-stopper Brown in the middle.

Tuttle has a robust build at 6-3 and 300 pounds. He is a handful for any interior lineman at the point of attack.

He has a quick first step at the snap, effective hand movement as a pass rusher, and exhibits good mobility in pursuit.

David Onyemata is one of the Saints' best defensive players and a potential Pro Bowler.

He will be even more effective with a continuous rotation of solid depth around him.

Shy Tuttle has the inside track to get the starting nod alongside Onyemata inside.

San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) is pressured by Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (99). Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Tuttle will have plenty of one-on-one opportunities with Onyemata, DE Cameron Jordan, and the other defensive line talents garnering attention.

How Tuttle performs in those assignments will go a long way in determining how successful the New Orleans defense is in 2021.

