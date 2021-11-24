Thomas Morstead, 'The Man and Philanthropist', Deserved a Better Reaction from Saints Fans

Punter Thomas Morstead deserved a better response for some Saints fans after he posted his signing with the Atlanta Falcons.

Punter Thomas Morstead posted on social media his signed contract with NFC South rival Atlanta Falcons. Morstead was released after seven games with the NY Jets and was a free agent.

Former New Orleans Saints assistant general manager and current Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot needed a punter. Morstead is still one of the best in the business, so he signed him.

Here's where New Orleans Saints fans have "convenient amnesia." They forget that it wasn't Thomas Morstead's desire to leave New Orleans; the team made a business decision and released him. Respectfully, Morstead had an emotional sendoff and presser. He also posted his affection for the team and Who Dat Nation.

Instead of Saints fans who decided to attack and vilify Morstead for signing with the "dreaded" 4-6 Atlanta Falcons.

Morstead still calls New Orleans his home. He has planted in his wife and started a family in the city. We must remember he has continuously given back to the community and performed great work for the citizens, but now he is a villain?

He deserves better Saints fans. We've seen the response of New Orleans Saints doesn't add up for what he's meant to the Saints franchise.

The man should be revered simply by kicking "Ambush" in Super Bowl 44. He gave the Saints 12 seasons. He gave the New Orleans community 12 years of commitment. He was a model Saints player and the greatest punter in the franchise's history.

He was a free agent and wanted to play the game he loves, FOOTBALL. Does it matter if he wants to play for the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, or even the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? What matters is that he's playing.

For the man on Twitter who wrote that he "lost all respect for Morstead" because of signed with the Falcons, COM'ON MAN!

Joe Horn, Bobby Hebert, and Morten Andersen all signed with Atlanta after the Saints front offices made decisions better suited for the organization. If we can forgive and embrace all three Saints legends after playing for the Falcons, then we can do the same for Morstead. His signing doesn't diminish is place in the New Orleans Saints franchise history.

This is America, right? If were in his shoes and had the chance to work and provide for your family, would you turn it down another shot in the NFL? Morstead should had never be slandered and slammed for his decision.

Kudos to you, Thomas Morstead, and thank you once again. Hopefully, one day Mrs. Benson would place a statue in front of Caesars Superdome to honor and immortalize "Ambush" and your love for the Saints and Who Dat Nation.