Top 3 "Saints vs AFC" Games in 2020

The NFL released its schedule for the 2020 NFL season last Thursday. The New Orleans Saints rank 24th in strength of schedule (SoS) with opponents at a 49% winning percentage, but the schedule is more difficult than what the strength of schedule states. New Orleans will face a league MVP QB six times in 2020 and both the AFC & NFC Champions from last season.

New Orleans will face an AFC opponent four times this season. Including battles against the reigning Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs and Drew Brees' former team the L.A. Chargers. The Saints will host two of the four inside of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Here are the three must-watch Saints vs. AFC games of the 2020 Season:

#3 - Week 5: (Oct. 12th) vs. Los Angeles, 7:15 PM CST, MNF on ESPN

© Kirby Lee

The Saints defeated the Chargers in their last three contests, including a record-breaking night for Drew Brees in 2012. In the previous three matchups, the game has been decided by 7 points or less. Brees is undefeated against the team that drafted him 32nd overall in 2001.

Los Angeles will be without Philip Rivers leading their offense since 2006. Rivers signed with the Indianapolis Colts over the summer after spending his entire NFL career with the Chargers. QB Justin Herbert, the 7th overall pick, is the future franchise QB and could start his first MNF game against Drew Brees. The teams practiced the last offseason ahead of their pre-season matchup. The Saints were victorious 19-17 in their pre-season game, where neither Brees and Rivers took a snap.

#2 - Week 2: (Sept. 21st) at Las Vegas, 7:15 PM CST, MNF on ESPN

© Chuck Cook

The first NFL home game for the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 is the hottest ticket in the NFL since the schedule released over a week ago. Ticket prices are ranging between $550-$23,000 for Las Vegas’ inaugural home game. The hype behind a new stadium and city for the Raiders makes this matchup a must-watch.

The matchup on MNF will be the first prime-time game of the season for either side. The teams last met in New Orleans for Week 1 of the 2016 season. The Raiders squeaked by the Saints,35-34, behind 22 fourth-quarter points.

#1 - Week 15: (Dec. 20th) vs. Kanas City, 3:25 PM CST on CBS

© Denny Medley

The defending Super Bowl Champions, Kansas City Chiefs, visit the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for the first time since 2012. RB Jamaal Charles broke-off a 91 yard TD which helped the Chiefs come from behind and defeat the Saints in an overtime thriller. New Orleans traveled to Kansas City in 2016, where they lost 27-21.

This meeting could be the only matchup of their careers for Brees and Mahomes. The two QBs have both led their teams to Super Bowl championships with MVP performances. Fans across the nation will have eyes locked to their screens for the duel. This one has “the game of the year” written all over it.

