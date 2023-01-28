Trusting the Saints' Game Plan After a Season of 'Trying to Figure Things Out'

2023-24 hopes to be another season to trust Mickey Loomis and the Saints front office after a disappointing 2022-23 season.

Selecting the right head coach and a first-round draft pick for an NFL team's success has to be one of the most challenging assignments for a general manager and ownership.

It's not an exact science, so should you get it wrong, you may end up with a bust. However, should you hit with a stellar coach and player, the franchise wins with the focus on capturing the elusive Super Bowl title.

Fortunately, New Orleans has one of the league's best executives and leaders in executive vice president and general manager Mickey Loomis. He's hired well and fielded a Super Bowl-winning team. In spite of his track record, trusting fans became uneasy with the latest decisions for the organization.

New Orleans Saints executive vice president and general manager Mickey Loomis addresses media after the 2022-23 regular season. Credit: John Hendrix, Saints News Network

A Game Plan or 'Trying to Figure Things Out'

"The Goal" in New Orleans is clear — win a second Lombardi for the trophy case on Airline Drive. It's been 4,737 days since Drew Brees, Pierre Thomas, Jonathan Vilma, and Tracy Porter gained the 31-17 victory over Peyton Manning and the Colts in Super Bowl XLIV. Today, the team is handling the fallout of Sean Payton's life decision which created an immeasurable void in leadership, winning, and confidence in New Orleans.

As the 2022-23 season progressed, tensions, frustrations, losses, ambiguous decisions, and player injuries mounted. The standards, focus, and stability within the coaching rank that existed for 16 seasons were missing.

"That stability doesn't bode well for a team that has a new head coach trying to figure things out," Cam Jordan said in his end-of-the-season interview with reporters.

Welcoming losing is uncomfortable for the Who Dat Nation trying to figure out how to support an inconsistent offense, undisciplined defense, and a head coach delivering post-game messages contrary to the dreadful team performances witnessed on the field.





Jan 1, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Dennis Allen referred to the NFL as a production league on several occasions. He started backup quarterback Andy Dalton over a self-proclaimed healthy Jameis Winston several weeks into the season, saying, "he gave us the best chance to win" during losing streaks.

It's not a knock on Dalton and his eight losses as the starter. Fans heard Allen's messages regarding production and often criticized the strategy as duplicitous after viewing an inept and inconsistent offense week after week.

I must go back to what the twelve-year veteran Cam Jordan noted, "a new head coach trying to figure things out."

Allen is not a new NFL head coach. He's compiled an 11-37 record in three seasons with the Raiders and added a 7-10 record in New Orleans. He inherited a seasoned coaching staff and the eldest team in the NFL. Veteran leadership was present, so why were the 2022-23 New Orleans Saints underachieving? Better yet, how were fans handling the losses?

Nov 20, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) is congratulated by Jameis Winston (2) as he comes off the field in the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

"You see the frustration from the fans," longtime Saints analyst and WWL Radio co-host Mike Detillier cited. "There was so much inconsistency at times. No understanding of situational football on the 2022 team, especially on offense. We all knew these days would happen post-Brees and now Payton. Offensively without a top-tier quarterback, offensive line woes again, and a lack of true vision for an offense that really struggled. The NFL is a production league. It's about what just happened, not five or ten years ago."

New Orleans assembled a roster with free agent acquisitions with Nawlins' heritage in inking Jarvis Landry and Tyrann Mathieu. After Payton's abrupt departure, Allen's hire, Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas returning for season-ending injuries, and two first-round draft picks, the Who Dats were re-energized and were ready for the season to commence.

All the signs were there for New Orleans to continue winning and offering another postseason run, but it never materialized. A 7-10 season record was more than enough evidence for coaching changes. Perhaps for another team, but Mickey Loomis chose stability over changes, leading to dismay among the fans.

The offense was average, ranking 18th in the league. The lack of "creativity" and the "big play" threat were missing elements in the Saints' offense, Detillier stated. Turnovers, critical penalties, inconsistent usage of Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill, and erratic play-calling also contributed to the offense's woes.

Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael; Credit: John J. Hendrix, Saints News Nework

What's Next?

Dennis Allen and Pete Carmichael will return, leaving some fans shocked and betrayed. I cannot write their expletives and disparaging remarks, but you can understand their emotions.

The symbiotic relationship between the Who Dat Nation and New Orleans is powerful. You have a fanbase searching for answers when Saints management offered few.

For the time being, Allen's and Carmichael's future is in New Orleans. They have years of experience and longevity compared to the youth movement among head coaches and coordinators of the NFL's final-four playoff teams. Only Andy Reid serves as the elder statesman battling the likes of Kyle Shanahan, Nick Sirianni, and Zac Taylor for the Super Bowl championship.

In 2006, Loomis and Benson hired a young and fiery new head coach who transformed the team, culture, and organization's credibility following years of dubious failure.

The question for New Orleans is if Dennis Allen can replicate or better the success Sean Payton brought to the team. That's why it's not an exact science.

Loomis has determined another season with Allen is the best decision for the franchise. Before 2022-23, his decisions have made the New Orleans Saints a winning franchise. For now, it's another season of "In Mickey We Trust." Will it work?

We shall see.