Could Roughnecks PJ Walker's skills be an alternative for the Saints?

Just in case Teddy Bridgewater's bicycle gets upgraded to an armored truck contract worth $15M-$30M per year; or, if Taysom Hill flirts with another team's offer and the Saints decide not to match; then, who will become the next backup to Drew Brees in New Orleans?

After the first 3 weeks in the XFL, Houston Roughnecks QB PJ Walker is dazzling football spectators and social media with his human highlight reel performances. Walker’s former teammate and NFL QB Andrew Luck was right about him all along. It was Andrew Luck’s recommendation of PJ to his father and current XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck that got him noticed. But it was Oliver Luck who assigned Walker to the Houston XFL team, the Roughnecks, that has rekindled Walker's professional career.

In his first three XFL games, Walker has accounted for 10 passing touchdowns and 1 rushing score. The XFL team closest to Walker in scoring touchdowns is the DC Defenders with 7 touchdowns on the season.

Walker can prove his skills, and capabilities as a starting quarterback are genuine. He may be in the XFL, but great careers have started in a humble beginning. Two-time NFL MVP and Hall of Fame QB, Kurt Warner resurrected his career from being cut by the Green Bay Packers, seasons in the Arena Football League (AFL), back to the NFL with the St. Louis Rams. The rest is history. I am not saying PJ Walker will be the next Kurt Warner, but believe the Saints could use his skills in New Orleans.

The New Orleans Saints have serious decisions to make at the quarterback position within the next few weeks. Drew Brees will return for his 20th and a probable final season as the New Orleans Saints quarterback. Teddy Bridgewater may land a massive contract offer from an NFL team. Will the Saints tender restricted free-agent QB Taysom Hill as a high draft pick or sign him to a long-term contract before free agency begins on March 18, 2020? Signing either Bridgewater or Hill will have the Saints at need for a #3 quarterback in 2020. Payton's recent comments on Hill's future, the odds are favorable him to remain with the Saints.

Feb 8, 2020; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Roughnecks quarterback P.J. Walker (11) drops back to pass against the Los Angeles Wildcats during the third quarter in a XFL football game at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

SAINTS NEED AN ALTERNATIVE TO HILL

If Hill signs a lucrative long-term contract with the Saints as Drew Brees’ heir, the team will need to have another quarterback in waiting behind Hill. The 2019 season finally proved that the Saints needed a viable option at quarterback if Drew Brees were to suffer an injury. Drew was injured and Bridgewater kept the team rolling with a perfect 5-0 record. Can Taysom do the same if called upon? Will Sean Payton risk Hill’s body to opponents on special teams play, rushing for first downs, or being a blocker or receiver in 2020? Could the Saints find another weapon?

PJ Walker is developing as a professional quarterback but possesses the qualities coaches seek as an NFL offensive leader.

Dec 8, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) after a catch in the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Rating Taysom Hill and PJ Walker NFL QB Abilities

Leadership Ability - Hill (8), Walker (7); both are unknown in the NFL. Hill has not led a regular season Saints drive for more than two consecutive plays. Walker is maturing into executing June Jones' gameplans as a starter in the XFL. Hill may have a slight edge because he has read NFL defenses and understands a highly complex gameplan from Sean Payton and Pete Carmichael. Accuracy - Hill (6), Walker (7); Hill has struggled with consistent accuracy in preseason games. Walker is at 63% in 3 games withe the Roughnecks. Mobility - Hill (8.5), Walker (8); both have excellent scrambling ability. Hill has shown he can take and deliver punishing hits in the run game. Walker is very elusive and can be creative in the pocket similar to Super Bowl Champion Patrick Mahomes. Versatility - Hill (10), Walker (8.5); the two quarterbacks can throw, run, and catch the football very well. Taysom is the "Swiss Army Knife" of the NFL. There has not been any position other than, OL, DL, LB and DB that Hill has not played yet for the Saints. In college, Walker was able to pass and catch passes in multiple games for Temple University. Excitement - Hill (9), Walker (8); Hill is electric and energizing the Saints on offensive and special teams. Would this be sustainable throughout a 16 game season? Not sure. Walker is dynamic as well, but his level of competition is not comparable to the NFL yet. Career Potential - Hill (8.5), Walker (9); Hill is 29 years old and suffered serious injuries while in college. His long-term availability is in question. Hill will have to tone-down his style of play and protect his body to have long-term NFL success. Walker has sat in the quarterbacks room with June Jones, Andrew Luck, a.5nd Jacoby Brissett. Think about what he could learn from Drew Brees, Pete Carmichael, and Sean Payton. Walker is 24 years old.

Walker has his team with a 3-0 record to start the 2020 XFL season. He is completing almost 63% of his passes and has 11 total touchdowns. While it is premature to understand completely what he can do for an NFL team, you must believe Sean Payton and Mickey Loomis may seek similar abilities in their next quarterback.

Today's NFL is moving at a faster pace that needs an accurate and mobile quarterback. PJ Walker is an interesting prospect. New Orleans is faced with intriguing decisions and critical transactions to occur in March and April. One has to wonder if the Saints quarterback of the future will resemble the versatile talents of a Mahomes or Jackson, instead of pocket awareness and prowess of a Brees or Brady.