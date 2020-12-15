Week 14 Saints Snap Counts and Observations
We take a closer look at the tough Saints outing against the Eagles, focusing on the snap counts and some observations.
Here's how Week 14's snap counts and playing time percentages shaped out from Sunday.
Offense
- Ryan Ramczyk, Andrus Peat, Erik McCoy, Taysom Hill, Terron Armstead - 63 (100%)
5 total sacks on Hill won't work. Not all blame is on the offensive line, but maybe you could say equal after what happened. Peat got singled out by Sean Payton for his lackluster performance, but just about everyone got beat by the Eagles defensive line on Sunday. Hill went 28-of-38 for 291 yards, throwing for 2 touchdowns and an interception (102.0 rating) while adding 33 yards on the ground on 5 attempts. Once again, he lost a fumble. Ball security has got to get better for him, and that's an understatement.
- Michael Thomas - 57 (90%)
Thomas finished as the leading Saints receiver on the day, hauling in all 8 of his targets for 84 yards. On a day where almost everything was bad, Thomas was a lone bright spot.
- Tre'Quan Smith - 54 (86%)
Smith caught half of his 6 targets, securing 3 receptions for 60 yards that included a long of 31. Smith had at least one bad drop in the game, and it seems like a thing each week.
- Emmanuel Sanders - 53 (84%)
Sanders caught 3 balls for 48 yards and a score on 5 total targets. He essentially got tackled before his touchdown reception, but still make an outstanding play to get the ball. On the 4th-and-2 call, the shot play was intended for him, as he drew a linebacker on the matchup. However, it didn't happen.
- Alvin Kamara - 45 (71%)
Kamara finished as the leading rusher for the Saints, carrying it 11 times for 50 yards and a score. He was much more active in the passing game, catching 7 balls for 44 yards on 10 targets. One Hill pass came out way too hot and hit Kamara's hand to bounce up in the air for an interception.
- Cesar Ruiz - 39 (62%)
Ruiz came into the game after Nick Easton was lost due to a concussion.
- Jared Cook - 36 (57%)
Cook finished with 3 catches for 37 yards and a late score on 4 targets. His touchdown catch was a thing of beauty. That's two decent games for Cook now after being in a big slump.
- Nick Easton - 24 (38%)
Easton suffered his second concussion in nearly less than two months. He had one on Oct. 12, and now we play the waiting game.
- Latavius Murray - 20 (32%)
Murray only had 4 runs for 13 yards and a lone catch to open the game that went for -6 yards due to a missed Peat block.
- Josh Hill - 18 (29%)
Hill's lack of usage could directly be attributed to just 20 rushing plays for the Saints.
- Adam Trautman - 15 (24%)
Trautman just had one catch for 12 yards on one target, but it was a nicely executed tight end screen that got the Saints out of their own deep territory.
- Michael Burton - 7 (11%)
- Juwan Johnson - 5 (8%)
- James Hurst - 4 (6%)
- Tommylee Lewis - 1 (2%)
Defense
- Malcolm Jenkins, Marcus Williams, Marshon Lattimore, Kwon Alexander, Janoris Jenkins, Demario Davis - 69 (100%)
Kwon Alexander arguably had his best game with the Saints, finishing tied with Marcus Williams for a team-high 7 tackles (4 solo, 3 assisted). He also was credited with a QB hit and forced a big fumble that helped the Saints have life. The one big knock would be on the big Miles Sanders 82-yard touchdown, which saw Alexander choose a different lane. Jalen Hurts only passed for 167 yards, but the bigger story is the Saints defense allowing 246 yards on the ground.
- C.J. Gardner-Johnson - 66 (96%)
Ceedy Duce finished with 5 total tackles (4 solo, 1 assisted), a tackle for loss, and pass breakup.
- Cam Jordan - 63 (91%)
Jordan had a solo tackle and a pass defense on the day. Overall, no Saints sacks. The design by the Eagles was to get the ball out quickly. New Orleans did have opportunities, but couldn't get to him.
- David Onyemata - 44 (64%)
- Shy Tuttle - 35 (51%)
Tuttle had 6 total tackles (2 solo, 4 assisted) and was the primary starter opposite of Onyemata with Malcom Brown out.
- Sheldon Rankins - 34 (49%)
- Trey Hendrickson - 33 (48%)
- Marcus Davenport - 27 (39%)
Davenport changed his hair up and went full blonde.
- Malcolm Roach - 24 (35%)
- P.J. Williams - 13 (19%)
- Carl Granderson - 6 (9%)
Special Teams (Top Reps)
- Craig Robertson, Justin Hardee, J.T. Gray - 21
- Alex Anzalone - 17
- Dwayne Washington, Zack Baun - 16
- Kaden Elliss - 15