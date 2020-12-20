Saints News Network's Week 15 Chiefs vs. Saints: Live GameDay Blog and Thread.

Saints News Network Pre-Game Show with John Hendrix and Brendan Boylan

Saints Inactives

DB Ken Crawley

OL Nick Easton (concussion)

OL Derrick Kelly

RB Ty Montgomery

DT Malcom Brown (shoulder/calf)

Chiefs Inatives

CB BoPete Keyes

RB Darwin Thompson

LB Damien Wilson

OT Mike Remmers

TE Ricky Seals-Jones

DE Tim Ward

DT Khalen Saunders

Pre-Game Huddle

SCORE

New Orleans wins the coin toss and elects to defer to the second-half.

Chiefs Ball

Drive Start: Kansas City 25 (15:00 1st Quarter)

3rd and 5: Mahomes pass incomplete

Townsend punts to Lewis. No return.

Saints Ball

Drive Start: New Orleans 23 (12:36 1st Quarter)

Three and Out

Morstead Punts to Hardman. Out of Bounds.

Chiefs Ball