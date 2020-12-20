NewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Week 15 Chiefs vs. Saints: Live GameDay Blog and Thread

Saints News Network Pre-Game Show with John Hendrix and Brendan Boylan

Saints Inactives

  • DB Ken Crawley
  • OL Nick Easton (concussion)
  • OL Derrick Kelly
  • RB Ty Montgomery
  • DT Malcom Brown (shoulder/calf)

Chiefs Inatives

  • CB BoPete Keyes 
  • RB Darwin Thompson 
  • LB Damien Wilson 
  • OT Mike Remmers 
  • TE Ricky Seals-Jones 
  • DE Tim Ward 
  • DT Khalen Saunders

Pre-Game Huddle

SCORE

Score Updates Week 15

New Orleans wins the coin toss and elects to defer to the second-half.

Chiefs Ball

  • Drive Start: Kansas City 25 (15:00 1st Quarter)
  • 3rd and 5: Mahomes pass incomplete
  • Townsend punts to Lewis. No return.

Saints Ball

  • Drive Start: New Orleans 23 (12:36 1st Quarter)
  • Three and Out
  • Morstead Punts to Hardman. Out of Bounds.

Chiefs Ball

  • Drive Start: Kansas City 34 (11:45 1st Quarter)

