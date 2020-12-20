Week 15 Chiefs vs. Saints: Live GameDay Blog and Thread
Saints News Network's Week 15 Chiefs vs. Saints: Live GameDay Blog and Thread.
Saints News Network Pre-Game Show with John Hendrix and Brendan Boylan
Saints Inactives
- DB Ken Crawley
- OL Nick Easton (concussion)
- OL Derrick Kelly
- RB Ty Montgomery
- DT Malcom Brown (shoulder/calf)
Chiefs Inatives
- CB BoPete Keyes
- RB Darwin Thompson
- LB Damien Wilson
- OT Mike Remmers
- TE Ricky Seals-Jones
- DE Tim Ward
- DT Khalen Saunders
Pre-Game Huddle
SCORE
New Orleans wins the coin toss and elects to defer to the second-half.
Chiefs Ball
- Drive Start: Kansas City 25 (15:00 1st Quarter)
- 3rd and 5: Mahomes pass incomplete
- Townsend punts to Lewis. No return.
Saints Ball
- Drive Start: New Orleans 23 (12:36 1st Quarter)
- Three and Out
- Morstead Punts to Hardman. Out of Bounds.
Chiefs Ball
- Drive Start: Kansas City 34 (11:45 1st Quarter)