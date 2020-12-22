Week 15 Saints Snap Counts and Observations

The Saints fell to the Chiefs on Sunday, as we take a closer look at the snap counts, playing time percentages, and observations from the game.

The Saints fell to 10-4 on the year after coming up short against the Chiefs. All things considered, New Orleans' defense hung in there against a very potent attack. However, their offense struggled early and often, being virtually inefficient on third down. When you check the final stats of the game, you'd be shocked to find it was only a 3-point game. Here's a closer look at the snap counts and playing time percentages with some observations from the game.

Offense

Ryan Ramczyk, Cesar Ruiz, Erik McCoy, Terron Armstead - 55 (100%)

The Chiefs had just one sack on Brees, as the line looked much better on the day compared to last week against the Eagles. It wasn't perfect, as the Saints just had 60 rushing yards on 17 attempts. However, improvement is a good start for the line.

Brees struggled early, going 0-of-6 to start the game. He threw a bad pick too, and just didn't have a good rhythm. Some of that could be chalked up to his receivers, but some throws made by Brees weren't particularly good. However, that one deep shot to Emmanuel Sanders was a thing of beauty. He looked much better in the second half, and finished 15-of-34 for 234 yards, 3 touchdowns, and a pick for a 84.7 rating. Brees admittedly said he wasn't 100 percent after the game, but he's working on it. There's no denying that he's a competitor.

Pro Bowl Peat looked much better on the day after being called out by Sean Payton last week. Unfortunately, he got hurt again but only missed a handful of snaps.

Johnson saw extensive time on the field, but couldn't haul in any of his four targets. He has the attributes to do good things, but this game wasn't any indication of it.

Kamara did good work on the ground, carrying the ball 11 times for 54 yards. He added 3 catches for 40 yards and a score on 6 targets. His touchdown was just a subtle reminder of how valuable he is to what the Saints try to do each week.

Sanders led the way in the receiving department with Michael Thomas being out, finishing with 4 catches for 76 yards on 5 targets. He caught a big 51-yard bomb from Brees, which was big for both. He'll undoubtedly have to keep it up with Thomas not coming back until the postseason.

Cook had 2 catches for 29 yards on 5 targets. There were some moments where he and Brees were not on the same page. At one point after a series, Cook came to the sideline and threw his helmet down in frustration. New Orleans needs Cook at his best in the postseason. Hopefully, these two figure it out like last year.

Humphrey had 2 catches for 29 yards on 4 targets, scoring his first professional touchdown right before the two-minute warning in the final quarter. It was a 17-yard hookup from Brees.

Smith had just one catch for 25 yards on 2 targets, and that was the play he got hurt and did not return to the game. It's an ankle injury for Smith, and we'll just have to wait and see. He was clearly frustrated going to the sideline, and threw his helmet down after getting there.

Latavius Murray - 16 (29%)

Murray had just 4 carries for 3 yards, but most notably had the 24-yard scoop and score in the third quarter. Brees said he was the 5th read on the play, as Murray did a great job overall. He'll get more work in due time.

Hill's role diminished a lot due to Jameis Winston being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list prior to the game. However, Hill was targeted twice in the passing game and ran for a score near the goal line. He also appeared on punt duties.

Josh Hill - 7 (13%)

Hill didn't play much, which was a bit of a shocker. Perhaps it had more to do with how the Saints game plan went, but he'll always be a big part of the offense.

Will Clapp - 5 (9%)

Clapp came in mainly as relief for Peat.

Defense

Malcolm Jenkins, Demario Davis, Marshon Lattimore - 98 (100%)

Anytime you have a defense having to be on the field for almost 100 snaps and two full game's worth of work is significant. All things considered, the Saints defense held its own. Davis led the Saints with 15 total tackles (6 solo, 9 assisted), going over the century mark for the fourth straight year. It's criminal that he didn't get a Pro Bowl nod. Jenkins finished second behind Davis with 12 total tackles (10 solo, 2 assisted). Lattimore had 5 total (4 solo, 1 assisted) and a pass breakup.

Jenkins finished with 6 total tackles (4 solo, 2 assisted). He was called for a questionable pass interference call too.

Alexander continues to impress, as he turned in 6 total tackles (3 solo, 3 assisted) with a pass defense and big fumble recovery. Along with Davis, they have become a formidable duo at linebacker.

Ceedy Duce had 4 total tackles on the day (2 solo, 2 assisted) and 3 pass breakups. Early on, he was mirroring Tyreek Hill. Things changed a little when he went out with an injury, but he did end up returning.

Williams had a pick negated by a penalty and only had 2 tackles and a pass breakup. However, the fact that the Saints didn't really get beat deep and such is a very good indication of how Williams played. He had a big hit on a KC defender as well. Of course, he got hurt and it looked pretty bad. The initial diagnosis was a low-ankle sprain. We'll see what happens, but that would be a tremendous loss for New Orleans.

Onyemata had 5 tackles (1 solo, 4 assisted) and a QB hit on the day.

Jordan got ejected for throwing a punch. As leader, he has to control his emotions better. That's something he publicly acknowledged, and of course tempers flared on the play due to Jordan's jersey getting held. However, he has to be better.

Williams played in multiple spots due to some injuries, filling in for C.J. Gardner-Johnson in the slot and Marcus Williams at safety.

Hendrickson picked up 2 sacks and was credited with 5 total hits on Patrick Mahomes. He forced a big fumble in the game that the Saints desperately needed. He's now tied for the league lead in the sack department. He exited the game early due to a stinger issue, and that is one that will need to be monitored as the week progresses.

Malcolm Roach - 37 (38%)

Carl Granderson - 32 (33%)

Granderson played a lot more due to the injury to Hendrickson and Jordan disqualification. He got a sack on Mahomes and had 4 QB hits. It's encouraging to see him develop nicely. They'll need him to 'bring it' in the playoffs.

D.J. Swearinger - 5 (5%)

