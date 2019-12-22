NASHVILLE - Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been flirting with getting into the NFL record books for a few games now, and he's finally joined prestigious company. Kamara needed just 15 receiving yards on Sunday to become the third player in NFL history with 500+ rushing & 500+ receiving yards in each of their first three seasons. He joins Herschel Walker (1986-1988) and Abner Haynes (1960-1962).

Coming into today, Kamara had 678 rushing yards and 485 yards receiving on 73 receptions with two touchdowns. Last week on Monday Night Football, Kamara became the fourth player in NFL history to record 2,000 yards in both rushing and receiving in his first three seasons. He joined Christian McCaffrey, Herschel Walker, and Roger Craig. It came on a night that saw both Michael Thomas and Drew Brees make history, and everything went right for the Saints.

It came on a 14-yard catch and run from Drew Brees early in the third quarter against the Titans. Kamara hasn't found the end zone much for the Saints in 2019, but figures to be a large part of their playoff run. They'll need his best if they hope to make a deep postseason run.