Can Emmanuel Sanders "Up His Game" against the Eagles?

The riddle of New Orleans' #2 receiver continues in 2020. Can wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders "up his game" and find the endzone in Philadelphia for the Saints?

Taysom Hill and Michael Thomas have great chemistry resulting in 23 receptions in 29 targets for 259 yards, but no touchdowns in 3 wins. Sanders has not been silent but relatively quiet with 10 receptions in the three games Taysom Hill has taken over for Drew Brees.

The Saints need Sanders and Thomas to find the endzone in Philadelphia. Hill is not as comfortable as Brees in passing the football within tight coverages on receivers.

As the number two wideout for New Orleans, Sanders was targeted 12 times by Hill, which yielded 109 yards of offense and 0 touchdowns. His last touchdown reception was in the Tampa Bay 38-3 rout in Week 9.

Emmanuel Sanders has played two career games against the Eagles without producing huge numbers. In 2012 with Pittsburgh, he caught 3 passes for 22 yards in a 16-14 win for the Steelers. While with Denver in 2017, the Broncos targeted him 5 times for one 30-yard reception in a 23-51 loss at Philadelphia.

Sanders must find a way to make an impact within the Saints offense. Sean Payton has not gone away from installing plays for Sanders with Taysom under center. And, Taysom has located him on several occasions. His role in Sunday's game may be critical in the intermediate passing game.

The veteran receiver will be matched against Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox for the majority of the game. Maddox is not having a great 2020. His Pro Football Focus' overall defensive grade is 36.2 and they rank him 123 out of 125 cornerbacks in the NFL.

In the Saints' Week 13 win over the Falcons, #17 had 49 snaps on offense and 6 targets, which factors for a 12.2% target focus from Hill. I expect Sanders to increase his presence, sit within the zones, and finally collect his first touchdown in four games with Hill.

Drew Brees remained on the Reserve/Injured list for New Orleans. Emmanuel Sanders was signed in free agency to create plays and touchdowns in an offense that relied heavily on Michael Thomas' production. Their former #2 receiver, Ted Ginn, was ineffective in the role the past few seasons. Coach Payton would probably bring resolution by saying he needs to put Sanders in better situations. But, as the Saints approach the final games before the playoffs, will Sanders elevate his play enough for the New Orleans quarterbacks to have confidence in his services?

We shall see.