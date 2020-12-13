Keys to a Saints Victory vs. Eagles in Week 14

With an NFC South division crown in reach, the New Orleans Saints (10-2) march into Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday to battle the Philadelphia Eagles (3-8-1) looking to become the first NFC South team to ever win four consecutive division titles.

Below the Saints News Network Krewe shares their Keys to a Saints Victory in "The City of Brotherly Love" this afternoon.

Bob Rose

Biggest Key to Saints Victory: Win The Trenches

The Saints have allowed just 21 sacks to their quarterbacks this season. Left tackle Terron Armstead returns to the lineup after missing the last two games while on the Reserve-Covid list. He and RT Ryan Ramczyk have shut down some of the NFL's best edge rushers and face another test in Graham and Barnett.

Second-year center Erik McCoy is an outstanding technician as a pass blocker in the middle. He has expert recognition of stunts and will help on double-teams with guards Andrus Peat, Nick Easton, and Cesar Ruiz to set up a strong interior pocket. They have a crucial matchup against Fletcher Cox and the Eagle defensive tackles to allow Hill the time to go through his progression

Kyle T. Mosley

Biggest Key to Saints Victory: Disciplined Defense

Containing his Scrambling Ability Be careful in not overpursuing on the play-action and RPOs. Make him one-dimensional and force him to pass.

John Hendrix

Biggest Key to Saints Victory: Play Your Game

This might be considered a trap game by some, as the Saints have a big date with the Chiefs looming next Sunday. However, Sean Payton has done a great job getting his team focused on the task at hand for a while now, and the Eagles aren't a team to sleep on. While the record may not suggest it, they're still trying to make a push in the abysmal NFC East. Rookie Jalen Hurts makes the start for the Eagles, which is sure to draw a ton of eyes. New Orleans has had a mixed bag when it comes to playing against rookie QBs, but this is a stellar defense Hurts has to face.

The Saints are mostly healthy on defense to face him, and they're sure to face a few different things. The biggest thing that bodes well for New Orleans is the Eagles' porous line. They've tried a lot of different things, but health and strength are not their strong suit. The bottom line? Play your game, do what has been working, and end the three-game road trip with an exclamation point. Let Taysom Hill keep doing the things that have worked to manage the game, and lean on your playmakers to get the win.

Carla Antione

Biggest Key to Saints Victory: Defense | Get Alvin Kamara the Ball More | Take Advantage of Eagles Injuries

The New Orleans Saints have had robust success since October, and this week in the NFL should be no different. A resounding 21-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on the road gave the Saints a season sweep and secured a playoff ticket for the season. The (10-2) Black & Gold has taken fans on a nine-game winning streak and they are not finished yet. Three keys for this week: defense, Alvin Kamara, and take advantage of injuries.

The Saints have the best defense in the NFL. The squad may find success exploiting the Eagles’ new quarterback Jalen Hurts. Saints’ head coach Sean Payton studied Jalen Hurts through the 2020 NFL Draft process, so that may be a plus since this will be the first look at Hurts with the Eagles.

Alvin Kamara is one of the most multi-talented offensive weapons the New Orleans Saints have. Taysom Hill is passing the ball more and AK needs to be more involved in the passing game. The Eagles’ offensive line is inundated with injuries. Couple that with a new quarterback and an offensive line allowing the most sacks in the league and the Saints can win in Philly.

Brendan Boylan

Biggest Key to Saints Victory: Run the Ball Early and Often

New Orleans' ground game is one of the more underrated in the league with Drew Brees under Center but how things have changed. Over the past three weeks with Taysom Hill serving as a quarterback, the Saints rushing attack has been at the forefront of the team's success and statistically mirrors some of the best in the league.

This week the Saints battle the 25th ranked rush defense in the NFL while averaging 200 yards per game on the ground over the last three weeks. Despite the recent spotlight on the Saints ground game, New Orleans ranks 7th in the NFL in rushing yards per game averaging 140.8 yards per outing.

For the Saints to make it 10 consecutive victories on Sunday, running the ball and controlling the time of possession will be crucial. Look for the Saints to use a high dosage of the Bayou Backfield early in the ball game and commit to run the ball early.

