NFC South Preview in Week 17

The NFC South Preview of the battles between the Saints vs. Carolina and Falcons vs. Buccaneers in Week 17.

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Sunday - 12:00 PM CST)

Sunday's contest will be the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers' second meeting in three weeks.

The Buccaneers won their first game 31-27. Atlanta had a 24-7 lead in the third quarter.

Another second-half collapse by the Falcons.

They did have an opportunity late in the fourth quarter but could not get a first down and turned over on downs with nearly two minutes left in the game.

Tampa Bay has already clinched a playoff berth, which was their first since 2007.

Even though the Buccaneers have clinched, head coach Bruce Arians has stated that his starters will play on Sunday.

The Falcons, on the other hand, can only improve their draft position because they had been eliminated from playoff contention weeks ago.

Atlanta currently sits in the fourth spot for the 2021 NFL Draft. With a loss to Tampa Bay and a Houston Texans win, the Falcons can move up to the third position.

Division games are typically close; expect nothing different in this matchup even though both teams' future has been determined.

Credit: USA Today Sports

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers (Sunday - 3:25 PM CST)

The Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints face off for the second time since their week seven matchup. The Saints won that game 27-24.

The Saints are in the playoffs, and like Atlanta, the Panthers can only improve their draft position.

The Saints are currently sitting at the two seed in the NFC playoffs. The number one seed will be the only team to get the bye week in the playoffs this year.

New Orleans will need to win a Green Bay Packers loss and a Seattle Seahawks win for them to move up to the number one seed.

The 5-10 Panthers currently hold the number nine draft position for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Carolina is coming off a victory against the Washington Football Team. The Panthers made Washington’s playoff chances harder, and they have the opportunity to change the Saints' current playoff position.

New Orleans will be without the services of Alvin Kamara and the rest of the Saints running backs unit due to a positive COVID-19 test from Kamara and contact tracing rules. The Panthers will not have Christian McCaffrey and Mike Davis at running back.

All NFC South teams play well against each other regardless of their standing.

Just like the other NFC South matchup, expect this game to be close as well.

Article by SNN Contributor, William Carver.