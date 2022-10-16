Skip to main content

NFL Top-5 Power Rankings | Week 6

NFL Top-5 Power Rankings of Week 6.

The Philadelphia Eagles remain undefeated, even after a narrow 20-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Week 5 was Philly's closest game as Arizona missed a last-second field goal to tie. 

Philadelphia will face their toughest test this week when they face the division rival Dallas Cowboys and their superb defense.

NFL Top-5 Power Rankings of Week 6:

1. Philadelphia Eagles

 Oct 9, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, U.S.; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) is tackled by Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (7) after a catch during the third quarter at State Farm Stadium. Nfl Eagles 

 Oct 9, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, U.S.; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) is tackled by Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (7) after a catch during the third quarter at State Farm Stadium. Nfl Eagles 

The Philadelphia Eagles remain undefeated, even after a narrow 20-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals. This was Philly’s closest game yet as Arizona missed a last-second field goal to tie. Philadelphia will face their toughest test yet this week when they face the division rival Dallas Cowboys and their superb defense.

USATSI_19212852

2. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs also had a close win as they defeated the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders 30-29. The offense was superb yet again behind an unusual stat line from Travis Kelce, who only had 25 receiving yards but had four touchdowns. Kansas City's defense was still a little shaky, but the Chiefs have earned their spot atop the AFC.

USATSI_19206620

3. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills had a dominant 38-3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers and are right on the heels of the Kansas City Chiefs. Josh Allen put on a show with 424 passing yards and four touchdowns, with Gabe Davis and Stefon Diggs each having over 100 yards receiving. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The defense looks improved from last year, and Buffalo will need every bit of it as they face the Chiefs next.

USATSI_19209245

4. Baltimore Ravens

The Buffalo Bills had a dominant 38-3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers and are right on the heels of the Kansas City Chiefs. Josh Allen put on a show with 424 passing yards and four touchdowns, with Gabe Davis and Stefon Diggs each having over 100 yards receiving. 

The defense looks improved from last year, and Buffalo will need every bit of it as they face the Chiefs next.

USATSI_19205056

5. Tampa Bay Bucs

The Tampa Bay Bucs solidifies their top spot in the NFC South after a 21-15 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Leonard Fournette had a big day rushing and receiving with 56 yards and 83 yards, and two touchdowns, respectively. 

Tampa Bay now faces a weak Steelers defense as they look to distance themselves from the rest of the NFC South.

USATSI_19204792

16. New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints got a much-needed win, beating the Seattle Seahawks 39-32. Taysom Hill put on a show and led the team with four total touchdowns, three rushing and one passing. New Orleans still needs to fix holes on defense and get some key offensive players back from injury, but this game was a good step in the right direction.

In This Article (1)

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

USATSI_19205149_168388561_lowres
Game Day

Saints Pregame Report: How to Watch and Follow the Week 6 Bengals Game

By John Hendrix
USATSI_11648682_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints-Bengals Preview: Key Positions to Watch

By Bob Rose
USATSI_17037592_168388561_lowres
News

Saints Personnel Moves for Week 6

By Bob Rose
USATSI_17230539
Fantasy Football

Saints Fantasy Football: Start'em or Sit'em in Week 6

By Brendan Boylan
USATSI_17028662_168388561_lowres
Game Day

X-Factors: Bengals at Saints | Week 6

By Brendan Boylan
USATSI_19205196_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Players We're Watching vs. the Bengals

By John Hendrix
Bayou Blitz (5)
Podcasts

The Bayou Blitz Podcast: Episode 13 - Taysom Hill's One Man Show Runs Past Seahawks

By Brendan Boylan
USATSI_19205196_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Depleted Saints Passing Attack Must Find a Way to Make Plays Against Big-Play Bengals Defense

By Bob Rose