NFL Top-5 Power Rankings | Week 6

NFL Top-5 Power Rankings of Week 6:

1. Philadelphia Eagles

Oct 9, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, U.S.; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) is tackled by Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (7) after a catch during the third quarter at State Farm Stadium. Nfl Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles remain undefeated, even after a narrow 20-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals. This was Philly’s closest game yet as Arizona missed a last-second field goal to tie. Philadelphia will face their toughest test yet this week when they face the division rival Dallas Cowboys and their superb defense.

Oct 10, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) in the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff -USA TODAY Sports

2. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs also had a close win as they defeated the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders 30-29. The offense was superb yet again behind an unusual stat line from Travis Kelce, who only had 25 receiving yards but had four touchdowns. Kansas City's defense was still a little shaky, but the Chiefs have earned their spot atop the AFC.

Bills receiver Stefon Diggs (14) high-steps his way to yards after the catch during their game Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. Sd 100922 Bills 8 Spts

3. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills had a dominant 38-3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers and are right on the heels of the Kansas City Chiefs. Josh Allen put on a show with 424 passing yards and four touchdowns, with Gabe Davis and Stefon Diggs each having over 100 yards receiving.

The defense looks improved from last year, and Buffalo will need every bit of it as they face the Chiefs next.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) completes a catch as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) defends in the fourth quarter during an NFL Week 5 game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Nfl Cincinnati Bengals At Baltimore Ravens Oct 9 0417

4. Baltimore Ravens

Oct 9, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) catches the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

5. Tampa Bay Bucs

The Tampa Bay Bucs solidifies their top spot in the NFC South after a 21-15 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Leonard Fournette had a big day rushing and receiving with 56 yards and 83 yards, and two touchdowns, respectively.

Tampa Bay now faces a weak Steelers defense as they look to distance themselves from the rest of the NFC South.

Oct 9, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) is tackled by the Seattle Seahawks during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

16. New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints got a much-needed win, beating the Seattle Seahawks 39-32. Taysom Hill put on a show and led the team with four total touchdowns, three rushing and one passing. New Orleans still needs to fix holes on defense and get some key offensive players back from injury, but this game was a good step in the right direction.